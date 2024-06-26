Highlights Arsenal could offload Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham for funds towards first-team quality, with first contact being made between the clubs.

Smith Rowe could be on the move due to a lack of game time at Arsenal.

Fulham are interested but Arsenal's asking price may not align with their current budget.

Arsenal could be set for a flurry of sales in the summer as they look to add first-team quality to their title-chasing side - and that could include Emile Smith Rowe, with GIVEMESPORT sources suggesting that the Gunners may offload their academy product to Fulham after a lack of game time.

Arsenal went perilously close to the Premier League title once again under Mikel Arteta last season, with the Spaniard overseeing a charge that saaw them miss out on the league title to Manchester City by just two points in what was a strong bid for the trophy. Recruitments to take them to the next level will be needed in the summer window, and that could oversee an exodus of their current crop - including Smith Rowe.

Fulham Want Smith Rowe as Key Midfielder

The Cottagers are keen on midfield reinforcements

Reports earlier in the window had linked Smith Rowe with a move away to Fulham after his less-than-desirable season for the Gunners last time out. The London-born star is thought to be a summer target for the west London outfit, and he could move after making just three Premier League starts for the Gunners after an injury-hit campaign.

Whether Arteta would be content with his departure is yet to be seen, having nurtured Smith Rowe through the ranks after he burst onto the scene back in 2021/22 - but with Arsenal progressing to potential title-winning candidates, he has lost his way in recent seasons and that could contribute to his exit.

Fulham have set their stall out for the summer

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the first contacts are now being made from Fulham to Arsenal over the potential capture of Smith Rowe - with the Cottagers aiming to strengthen their ranks ahead of a huge summer swoop.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Smith Rowe has 18 goals and 13 assists for Arsenal in 115 games.

The Arsenal man is available after a lack of game time at the Emirates Stadium last season, though it will take £35million to prise him away from north London at this point in the window, with Arsenal thought to be wanting a fee of £40m for his services in the coming weeks.

Fulham are interested, and have touched base with the Gunners about a potential deal but they value him at £25million. As such, it's unlikely that the two will see eye-to-eye on a deal for the foreseeable future, but they are in a strong position to hold out for a higher fee, with Smith Rowe not having an obvious role in the Arsenal squad going forwards.

Marco Silva's men are considering their options for the upcoming window, with Joao Palhinha, Willian, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Andreas Pereira all being linked with moves away from Craven Cottage - and whilst a defensive midfielder is key to their plans, they're still holding out for a fee of £60million for Palhinha from Bayern Munich, which could end up reaching £55m once a decision is made.

Emile Smith Rowe's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 19th Dribbles Per Game 0.2 =13th Shots Per Game 1.2 9th Pass Completion Per Game 88.6 12th Match rating 6.35 20th

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are all interested in Smith Rowe to varying levels of interest, but they will wait to see how the situation unfolds, as they are all unlikely to want to pay the asking price in any case.

Palace are putting out a lot of field calls at the moment, with Michael Olise all but through the exit door with Bayern Munich securing his services, with the south London club wanting new creative options at good value.

Smith Rowe Could Find Feet at Fulham

The midfielder has had a rough time in recent times

Smith Rowe evidently has talent. He showcased that for Arsenal when they started to become Champions League contenders under Arteta, which resulted in an England call-up and his first international goal for the Three Lions.

He's fallen slightly off the beaten track in recent months, but a move to Fulham could revitalise his career away from the Arsenal limelight - and at a progressive club like Fulham, he could become the star of the side.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-06-24.