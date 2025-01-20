Manchester United, eager to recover from their recent 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, are set to play in an unusual kick-off slot for their next Premier League outing. The Red Devils, who have managed just two wins in their last 10 league games under Ruben Amorim, will travel to the capital on Sunday afternoon to face Fulham.

The clash comes just three days after United host Rangers in a pivotal Europa League tie at Old Trafford. Following that, they’ll head to Craven Cottage for a rare 7pm kick-off - a later-than-usual time for a Premier League fixture. Fortunately, this means the match will still be televised by TNT Sport, despite the broadcaster already committing to covering other games that weekend.

The revised kick-off time was requested by the club itself, providing United with additional recovery time. In the long run, this adjustment is expected to help the Red Devils better manage the demanding winter fixture schedule.

Why Fulham vs Man United Is Being Played At Unusual Time

The match could have been played at 12pm on same day

According to The Sun, Man United rejected a proposed 12 pm kick-off time, prioritising additional recovery time for their players. TNT Sports are permitted to televise games in the lesser-used noon slot on Sundays, but it would have come just 62 hours after United’s clash with Rangers. With the 2pm and 4:30pm slots already allocated to Sky Sports, this led to the unusual 7pm kick-off time.

The Premier League has reportedly informed clubs that this time slot is intended as a contingency option rather than a regular fixture. However, the Football Supporters' Association (FSA) has criticised the Sunday evening kickoffs, labeling them "really unpopular" with fans. The timing poses significant challenges, particularly for families, due to limited transport options late in the evening.

In response to these concerns, United are expected to offer subsidized travel for fans making the 414-mile round trip. An FSA spokesperson said: “The Sunday evening kick-off slot is really unpopular with match-goers as public transport options are limited and it’s no good for families with young kids.

“When the general slot was announced the Premier League told us it was a ‘contingency’ — but it seems to be getting used an awful lot for such a provision. A big part of the problem is allowing broadcasters to choose ‘conditional’ picks which are then moved when a team progresses in Europe.

“The Premier League puts broadcasters first by allowing them to select such games knowing full well conditional picks are very likely to be rescheduled again.”