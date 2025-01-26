Manchester United picked up three points against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday evening in a very uneventful match.

The first half hour of the match didn't really produce anything in terms of action on goal, but it was the home side, Fulham, who looked by far the better team. Marco Silva's men just looked so much smoother and fluid in possession and more intense out of possession than Manchester United and nothing was sticking to Rasmus Hojlund up front who, up to this point, was being bullied by Calvin Bassey.

After an incredibly quiet and uneventful first half where just six shots in total were registered, Fulham and Man United went into half-time with nothing separating them at 0-0. The Reds looked pretty hopeless going forward in the first period as Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho were being controlled by Fulham's full-backs and Rasmus Hojlund wasn't getting a sniff at goal as he was getting dominated by Bassey and Joachim Andersen.

Early in the second half, Fulham were forced into their first substitution of the evening as Harry Wilson suffered an injury. The Welshman was replaced by Adama Traore, which gave the Reds something different to think about, as the Spaniard's strength and pace is terrifying to defend against. Not long after the Fulham change, Ruben Amorim made some substitutions of his own, most notably taking off Hojlund after an anonymous performance.

Just like the first half, the second half was also uneventful, but the away side found themselves in the lead in the 78th minute thanks to a huge piece of luck. Lisandro Martinez shot from distance and his shot took a huge deflection off Sasa Lukic and looped into the back of the net over Bernd Leno.

United thought they made it 2-0 in the 95th minute through Diallo, but it was overturned by VAR due to the winger being offside. This was the last action of the match and United came away with a big but fortunate three points.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester United - Match Statistics Fulham Statistic Manchester United 51 Possession (%) 49 9 Shots 4 3 Shots on Target 1 3 Corners 0 0 Saves 2 0 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

To follow shortly...

Fulham Player Ratings

GK: Bernd Leno - 6/10

Was incredibly unlucky for Man United's goal as it took a wicked deflection leaving him no chance. Other than that, Leno didn't have anything to do during the match in terms of both saves and in possession of the ball.

RB: Timothy Castagne - 7/10

Despite not being blessed with pace, Castagne dealt with the task of marking Garnacho well and had a good battle with him going on throughout the match.

CB: Joachim Andersen - 8/10

Andersen and his centre-back partner Bassey were both excellent. The Dane dominated Hojlund and was also very calm and controlled in possession for his side.

CB: Calvin Bassey - 8.5/10

Excellent in possession and controlled in defence. Bassey had Hojlund sussed out and was valuable to Robinson in coming across and helping him defend against Diallo.

LB: Antonee Robinson - 7/10

The American provided a constant attacking threat down the left-hand side and also defended really well against the tricky Diallo.

CM: Sander Berge - 7/10

Berge was good, just like his midfield partner Lukic, and battled well in the middle of the park.

CM: Sasa Lukic - 7.5/10

Despite United's goal taking a wicked deflection off him, Lukic was the man who made everything tick in midfield for Fulham. His energy and ability to win the ball back and tackle strongly was great and he was also at the heart of several dangerous attacks due to his excellent ball-carrying ability.

AM: Emile Smith Rowe - 5.5/10

Struggled to get into the game and wasn't anywhere near as involved as Fulham's other midfielders and wide players.

RW: Harry Wilson - 6/10

Wilson was very tidy on the ball and heavily involved in the first half but was unfortunately forced off early in the second half due to an injury.

ST: Raul Jimenez - 6.5/10

Jimenez's movement and all-round play were solid, but his runs weren't picked out by his teammates and he left the pitch after just over an hour.

LW: Alex Iwobi - 6.5/10

Battled well and was a threat against both of United's wing-backs, but did not produce much in terms of dangerous and threatening attacks.

SUB: Adama Traore - 7.5/10

Was a huge threat after entering the pitch and if Fulham were to go on and score, it looked like it was going to be through Traore.

SUB: Rodrigo Muniz - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Andreas Pereira - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Tom Cairney - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK: Andre Onana - 6.5/10

Onana only had to make two saves and wasn't really tested during the match.

RWB: Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Dalot was energetic and dangerous going forward but also defended well when he needed to.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt - 6/10

Made a few good tackles in the first half but was brought off before the hour mark.

CB: Harry Maguire - 7/10

Maguire didn't really look challenged at any moment during the game. The Englishman won most of his duels and was calm in possession.

CB: Lisandro Martinez - 8/10

The Argentine was very lucky to see his shot find the back of the net, but he didn't care. Aside from his goal, Martinez was pretty solid and had an intriguing battle with Traore in the second half.

LWB: Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10

Mazraoui didn't really get involved in the match, both offensively and defensively.

CM: Manuel Ugarte - 7.5/10

Battled really well in midfield and was key for his side when they were under pressure during the match.

CM: Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Fernandes may have played in a deeper role but he was United's main vocal point in attack again and complimented Ugarte well.

RW: Amad Diallo - 5/10

The tricky winger didn't see anywhere near as much of the ball as he has done in most of United's matches this season, and he was quite ineffective against Robinson.

ST: Rasmus Hojlund - 4/10

Another day to forget for United's number nine. Hojlund was dominated by Fulham's centre-backs and was also sloppy in his link-up and hold-up play. The Dane's poor performance saw him taken off before the hour mark.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho - 5/10

Just like his wide counterpart Diallo, Garnacho also struggled against the Fulham full-back, Castagne.

SUB: Leny Yoro - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Joshua Zirkzee - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Toby Collyer - 6.5/10

Made a great goal-line clearance but didn't do much other than that.

SUB: Kobbie Mainoo - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Tyrell Malacia - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

Man of the Match

Calvin Bassey

Despite being on the losing side, Calvin Bassey didn't put a foot wrong for Fulham. Both Bassey and his centre-back partner Joachim Andersen dominated Rasmus Hojlund, forcing Ruben Amorim into taking the Dane off early. The Nigerian not only performed exceptionally well against Hojlund, but he was also instrumental in helping Antonee Robinson defend against the tricky Amad Diallo.

Fulham were very solid defensively and Manchester United could only find the back of the net with a huge piece of luck. Bassey was also very good on the ball as well as defensively.