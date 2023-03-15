Fulham remain confident Marco Silva and Joao Palhinha will remain at the club beyond this season.

Speculation has been rife this week around the future of both men, with boss Silva linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job and midfielder Palhinha linked with Manchester United and Liverpool.

What's the latest on Marco Silva's future at Fulham?

Fulham have been in talks with Silva about a new deal and while it is true that the agreement has not yet been signed off as expected, there is hope it will soon be sorted.

The club are willing to reward him for the job he has done in winning promotion and then establishing them back in the top-flight but there has been a pause to gauge how the signing of a new deal might impact any interest from elsewhere.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new head coach for next season, with Antonio Conte set to leave when his contract expires, and Silva’s situation could put him in the running for that job.

Fulham know he is enjoying his time at Fulham though and hope his new deal is penned by the end of this season so they can focus on strengthening further for next season with him at the helm.

Will Fulham be able to keep Joao Palinha?

And they hope that will include having star man Palhinha involved too. Silva was a very important factor in convincing him to join Fulham ahead of Wolves last summer and it has proved a masterstroke, with a £17million transfer proving to be one of the signings of the season.

His market value has rocketed towards £50million and while it is understood Liverpool do have him on a watchlist, Fulham believe he will be staying in West London for at least one more season.

The club will soon begin planning the next stage of their evolution by making early moves in the transfer market to reduce the fear or second-season syndrome in the Premier League.

What will Fulham prioritise for new signings this summer?

A new striker is one of the key areas of interest ahead of the summer as they consider alternate options to Aleksandar Mitrovic.

There is no suggestion the Serbia striker will be leaving, yet he has struggled a little with fitness since before the World Cup and his last goal came at the beginning of January.

There is a feeling they need to add extra depth to the squad in the striker position. Carlos Vinicius is currently the back-up option to Mitrovic but scouts are assessing other interesting options across Europe too with a view to raising the level of the squad.