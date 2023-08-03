Highlights Fulham's goalkeeper Bernd Leno is expected to retain his spot in goal after a strong performance last season, keeping eight clean sheets.

Fulham surprised everyone last season. An early contender for relegation, the Cottagers got off to an absolute flyer under Marco Silva on their return to the top flight. Spending a large proportion of the 2022-23 campaign in amongst the top ten, the West Londoners were the Premier League’s surprise package. With an exciting new season ahead, along with the complete opening of the brand-new Riverside stand, how could Silva’s side lineup come the first day of the campaign away at Goodison Park?

Bernd Leno

Contrary to his Christian name, and popular belief, Bernd Leno is in fact, “pretty cool” Leno between the sticks. Formerly of Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal, the German shot-stopper made the short trip across London last summer to his brand-spanking new West-London homestead.

Settling in at his humble abode, or not-so-humble if his new lodgings are actually in the revamped, Riverside Stand, which is set to house the most expensive season tickets in the Premier League. The 31-year-old played every minute he was available for last season, keeping eight clean sheets. The experienced goal-minder is fully expected to retain his spot in goal.

Timothy Castagne

After recently being relegated with Leicester, Belgian, Timothy Castagne is facing life in the Championship. The 27-year-old right-back signed for the Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes in 2020 from Atalanta, but could well be on the move again three years later. Fulham are reportedly after his services at Craven Cottage, and he would go some way to solidifying the right channel.

Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly’s Manchester United career has been what many who are either devoid of the appropriate vocabulary, or simply too lazy to think of anything more descriptive, would label as “meh”.

Admittedly, the central defender has a history of injury woes that are pretty concerning for prospective buyers, however, once valued at £30 million, the 29-year-old may be worth the punt for Fulham who have been linked with the out-of-favour man who would be an upgrade on the current crop of centre-halves at their disposal, and would add pace to a snail-paced backline marshalled by 35-year-old, Tim Ream.

Issa Diop

Issa Diop, Issa seriously decent defender. The 26-year-old French centre-half skipped across the Thames last term to link up with Marco Silva and newly promoted Fulham last summer, with the player featuring in 29 games overall.

As a 6’4 presence Diop is naturally solid aerially, and his impressive reading of the game is substantiated by his interception stats last term, placing him 22nd in the Premiership.

Calvin Bassey

Bassey was utterly sensational for Rangers en-route to the club’s Europa League final loss to Frankfurt, so his departure at the end of the 2021-22 campaign was an agonising farewell for the Gers' fanatical faithful.

The player who came through the Leicester youth system left Ibrox for Eredivisie giants, Ajax for a fee of around £20 million. Now the left-back who can also play centre-half looks to be on the move again, with Fulham acquiring the defender from the Dutch icons for a fee of £19 million.

Joao Palhinha

It’s clear how highly-rated Portuguese defensive midfielder, Joao Palhinha is, when Fulham have claimed in no uncertain terms, that they won’t be listening to any bids that are below £90 million for the former Sporting Lisbon star.

The Portuguese international had a debut season of dreams last term, completing the most tackles of any player in the entire division, with an average of 4.1 per game, and a staggering total of 147 for the season. With such a monumental fee demanded, it’s hard to envisage the midfielder playing anywhere else next season with Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo of preference to those clubs that can afford it.

After dislocating his shoulder during pre-season, it remains unclear whether last season's stalwart will be ready for the club's opener away at Everton, but if his fitness prevails, he will surely be appearing on that team sheet.

James Ward-Prowse

It’s been an unpredictably slow summer for James Ward-Prowse, who was probably anticipating a constant barrage of calls from various interested parties.

While it’s been reported a number of clubs are interested in taking the player off Southampton’s reluctant hands, there has yet to be anything in the way of proper activity. Rumours have emerged linking the set-piece specialist to a move to Craven Cottage, which could see him form quite the formidable partnership with Palhinha.

Willian

It seemed a given that former Chelsea man, Willian was tapering down toward retirement. However, the Brazilian had other ideas last term at Fulham, and at 34 looked every bit the competitive Premier League player, registering 11 G/A in 27 league games, the left-winger earned himself a one-year extension at the Cottage and looks set to continue where he left off. While Willian is a left-winger by trade, he's featured on the right on 197 occasions during his career.

Andreas Pereira

The Belgium-born Brazil international made the switch from the North West to Fulham following the Whites Championship promotion. After a series of loan spells, namely at Granada, Lazio, Valencia, and Flamengo, he seems to have settled into his new middle-class confines nicely.

From the reports, or lack thereof, the playmaker’s position in Silva’s starting XI doesn’t look to be under threat, and will more than likely resume from where he left off.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s pre-season hasn’t started perhaps how he’d have envisaged. Returning from a relatively mediocre loan at Bayer Leverkusen, the Chelsea winger may well have been hoping for a clean slate in West London.

The former-Golden Boy nominee will be looking to locate the same level of form that saw him recognised for the prestigious gong in the first place. Now expected to be heading for the exit at Stamford Bridge, with a number of clubs hoping to bring him in, with Fulham purportedly leading the race.

Mehdi Taremi

The Iranian who is currently sporting the colours of Porto has been tipped by journalist Dean Jones who was speaking on the Fulhamish Podcast for a move to West London if Aleksandar Mitrovic’s proposed Saudi deal materialises.

The big Serb will be a colossal loss if he heads for the Middle East, but Taremi will certainly soften that blow, the marksman bagged 22 goals last term in the league alone, with an additional five in the Champions League. With a proven goalscoring pedigree, and 0.69 XG per game last term, the Iran international would certainly be a more than suitable replacement for Mitrovic.