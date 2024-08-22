Fulham have had a bid accepted for Crystal Palace target Rayan Cherki, but may be forced to look elsewhere for an attacking midfield recruit after the Lyon youngster rejected a move to Craven Cottage, according to Santi Aouna.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Fulham had made a £12million bid plus add-ons for the midfielder, which was rejected by Lyon - although it was expected that the London outfit would come back with a bigger offer for the player despite spending around £55million already during the transfer window.

Fulham then had a bid worth €15million plus €5million in add-ons accepted by the Ligue 1 outfit, it's now been revealed that the midfielder has turned down the chance to move to Fulham and that could spark interest from other clubs in the window with the deadline looming just eight days away at time of writing.

Cherki Turns Down Fulham Bid

The midfielder won't be at Craven Cottage next season

The report from Santi Aouna states that Lyon expect multiple movements around Cherki's future in the coming days - but at present, the deal is off for a couple of days.

Aouna further states that the deal has been off since the start of the week, and despite the French outfit wanting him to move to Fulham, the player is not interested in joining the club from the English capital despite their renewed efforts to sign him and there has not been contact between Fulham and Cherki.

Rayan Cherki's Ligue 1 statistics - Lyon squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 2nd Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.7 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.5 2nd Match rating 6.83 =5th

However, despite his career being in limbo with limited starts at the Groupama Stadium and his refusal to join Fulham, his situation could encourage more interested clubs to try and gain the midfielder at a devalued price - with Lyon keen to move him on before the transfer window slams shut.

Cherki has also been linked with Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window as the Eagles continue to look for a replacement for the departed Michael Olise, who joined Bayern Munich earlier in the transfer window - and although they have signed Ismaila Sarr as a wing option and Daichi Kamada as an attacking option, there is a feeling that more quality will be needed if they are to achieve another top-half finish after last season.

Cherki starred for France at the Olympic games this summer as they earned a silver medal, and has previously been described by Frank Leboeuf as "unbelievable".

Fulham Have Had a Superb Transfer Window

The Cottagers have brought in some proven Premier League stars

Fulham have signed Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal in what is a huge coup for the Cottagers alongside Sander Berge from Burnley after their relegation to the Championship, whilst a move for Palace star Joachim Andersen is imminently expected to join to the tune of around £30million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cherki has made 141 appearances for Lyon, scoring 17 goals.

It's been an astute window for the Cottagers after their sale of Joao Palhinha to Bayern earlier in the window, and with Villarreal centre-back Jorge Cuenca joining and former youth prodigy Ryan Sessegnon returning to the club on a free transfer, there are a multitude of reasons to be excited for the upcoming season for the west London outfit.

Cherki would only add to their midfield talents with other stars such as Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson to contend with in Marco Silva's star-studded squad but it appears as though the Portuguese gaffer will have to look elsewhere if he is to bolster his ranks over the next week.

