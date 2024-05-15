Highlights Joao Palhinha is unlikely to leave Fulham this summer unless a bid over £50 million comes in.

Fulham are confident in keeping their star midfielder beyond the transfer window.

Palhinha's potential departure to Bayern Munich remains a possibility if they appoint a new manager that rates him.

Joao Palhinha's move to Fulham in 2022 was quite the coup for the Cottagers at the time, and that has since led to interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs - but whilst there were rumours galore last season linking him with a move away from the club, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Cottagers are 'confident' of keeping the Portugal international beyond the summer.

Palhinha joined Fulham from a Sporting Lisbon side that had won the Primeira Liga for the first time in almost two decades, and many were wowed at his signing given that other clubs had been interested for quite some time. Excelling so far in the Premier League, Palhinha won Fulham's Player of the Season award last time out and has been influential in dragging the club to two Premier League mid-table finishes in his two years in the capital. And that could be extended with the midfielder looking unlikely to move on over the summer months.

Joao Palhinha: Fulham Transfer Exit Latest

Palhinha has been one of Fulham's most important players

There is only a small chance that Palhinha will depart Craven Cottage this summer though it would take a bid of over £50million, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Cottagers are confident that their star midfielder will stay on their books come the end of the summer transfer window, though it would take a big bid from any interested party to land the Portugal international if he did indicate that he wished to depart Marco Silva’s side. Even going beyond that, there are signs throughout the club that Palhinha could be offered a new contract upgrade on his current £80,000-per-week deal, though that has yet to materialise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Palhinha made the most tackles of any player in the Premier League last season (147), miles ahead of second-placed Moises Caicedo (100).

Intermediaries have suggested that there may be scope to see a deal for him to depart once the window opens; with a move to Bayern Munich failing to be ruled out should they appoint a new manager and said new boss wishes to add Palhinha to his squad. Palhinha signed a new contract until 2028 in the summer, with the option to extend for a further year in the capital.

There is, however, minimal Premier League interest in securing Palhinha given that he is set to turn 29 in the summer and the high fee that Fulham have set for anyone to prise him from the banks of the Thames.

Joao Palhinha's Potential Influence at Bayern

Palhinha could have left Fulham last summer

Famously, the former Sporting midfielder could have been a Bayern player last summer and even flew over to Munich for a medical before being told that the deal was a no-go once he reached Germany.

Leon Goretzka's omission from the Germany national team has shown that a new defensive midfielder might be needed in Bavaria and with the club failing to win a single trophy in a season for the first time since 2012, incomings could happen to avoid a catastrophic failure once again.

Palhinha was so close to joining Bayern last summer and with their struggles on the pitch this time around which involved them being second-best behind Bayer Leverkusen all season, his addition - however unlikely - could propel them back to the levels that fans are used to at the Allianz Arena.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-05-24.