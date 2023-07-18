Fulham target Callum Hudson-Odoi and another player are both keen on moving to Craven Cottage this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jones has also revealed that one member of Marco Silva's squad is no closer to leaving west London despite links to other clubs.

Fulham transfer news — Callum Hudson-Odoi

The Athletic recently reported that Fulham have had a bid for Hudson-Odoi rejected by Chelsea.

The same outlet claims that the Blues are open to offers for the winger and that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge this transfer window, but it appears that the Whites' proposal was too low.

Hudson-Odoi does not seem to be in Chelsea's plans, spending last season out on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old made just seven Bundesliga starts during his time in Germany, as per Transfermarkt. He is currently valued at around £13m by the same website.

What has Dean Jones said about Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fulham?

Jones says Hudson-Odoi and Benfica's Morato both want to join Fulham this summer and fresh bids for the duo could soon be made. The journalist has also informed GIVEMESPORT that defender Tosin Adarabioyo is not any closer to departing Craven Cottage.

Discussing Hudson-Odoi, Morato and Adarabioyo, Jones said: "Fulham could look at two transfers pretty quickly on the back of Willian rejoining the club.

"New bids for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morato from Benfica are very possible and, in both those cases, the club can be buoyed by the fact the players are keen on the move. Morato is a defender they really like in terms of profile and they need more depth in that position for next season.

"The situation regarding Tosin remains very uncertain but, as it stands, he is no closer to leaving Fulham. He has been linked to Spurs and Wolves but, as far as I have heard, there has not actually been any contact for Fulham to make a decision on him leaving yet."

What next for Fulham?

Signing Hudson-Odoi and Morato, who is valued at around £11m by Transfermarkt, will not be Fulham's only focus. The future of star midfielder Joao Palhinha obviously needs sorting out.

According to The Guardian, the 28-year-old was recently the subject of a failed £45m bid from West Ham United. Their London rivals want to keep him and it is not hard to understand why.

Palhinha was arguably Fulham's most influential player last term. As per WhoScored, he made an impressive 4.2 tackles per game, which was the highest average in Silva's squad.

He is not someone the Premier League outfit will want to lose. However, with West Ham selling Declan Rice to Arsenal, they need a replacement for their former captain, so do not rule out another bid for the Portugal international.

One player who will definitely be at Fulham this upcoming season is Willian, who recently rejoined the club after signing a new contract at Craven Cottage.

Fans will be hoping that Palhinha sticks around, too, but his future does look to be up in the air at this moment in time.