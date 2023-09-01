Fulham are eyeing a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as a direct Joao Palhinha replacement, though transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed a potential stumbling block in their pursuit, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Marco Silva’s side have endured a mix bag of results since the new campaign got underway and would certainly benefit from the Dane’s experience at the top level.

Fulham transfer news – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Unfortunately for the Craven Cottage faithful, Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich has been taken up a notch as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the perennial Bundesliga winners have reached an agreement with his current employers over a deal, which will be green-lit once a replacement is sorted.

The Portugal international’s departure will be a kick in the teeth considering how important he was to their top-half domestic finish last time out and so signing someone of Hojbjerg’s stature will be high on Silva’s agenda.

However, the Fulham boss may be dealt another hammer blow in the midfielder woes as MailOnline have revealed that Hojbjerg, who joined his current employers for £15m from Southampton back in the summer of 2020, has turned down a move to Craven Cottage after a fee of £25m was tabled for the 28-year-old.

Whether the club will return to the drawing board to up their offer remains to be seen, while transfer insider Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that Fulham’s pursual will be hard to finalise.

Number of players signed by English clubs on Summer Deadline Day Year Players signed 2002 4 2003 21 2004 18 2005 69 2006 79 2007 80 2008 67 2009 50 2010 53 2011 62 2012 80 2013 60 2014 75 2015 63 2016 123 2017 50 2018 58 2019 67 2020 25 2021 95 2022 112 All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Dean Jones say about Fulham and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg?

Jones has revealed that Fulham may struggle in their pursuit of the midfield gem given he has piqued interest from La Liga heavyweights Atlético Madrid, though he understands Silva will refuse to give up.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: “Fulham's bid for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been difficult because the player knew he had better options elsewhere in Europe in terms of keeping his standard at a very top level. Fulham refuse to completely give up, but Atlético Madrid were offered him and have been in contact over the terms they need to agree to.”

What else is happening at Fulham on deadline day?

In terms of further midfield outgoings, Harrison Reed has been the subject of Premier League interest. However, to the delight of Fulham fans and players alike, Romano recently claimed that Wolverhampton Wanderers have had an offer, worth £4m, turned down by the capital club.

As they plan for their post-Palhinha era, Jones himself recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wilfried Ndidi, Ibrahim Sangare and Youssouf Fofana, who boast a combined £73m per Transfermarkt, are, alongside Tottenham's Hojbjerg, being considered as worthy successors. However, he does worry that interest from fellow Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest could hinder any deal from materialising.