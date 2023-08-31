Fulham now have their eye on three midfielders to replace Joao Palhinha if the Portuguese international was to depart, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Sporting CP star will be a huge miss at Craven Cottage and they certainly won’t want to lose him.

Fulham transfer news – Latest

Fulham have had a fairly busy transfer window so far, with their most notable piece of business being offloading Aleksandar Mitrovic, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The capital club replaced the Serbian forward with Raul Jimenez, whilst also using some of the cash to bring in the likes of Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, and Steven Benda. Marco Silva will be desperate to avoid losing any further key players before the window slams shut tomorrow.

However, star midfielder Palhinha has been heavily linked with a departure, with MailOnline claiming that Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are hoping to bring him to Germany. The report claims that Bayern are offering around £52m, with the Cottagers holding out for £70m. As a result, Silva and his recruitment team will have to act fast to find a replacement, especially with clubs now sniffing around Harrison Reed. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Wolverhampton Wanderers have seen a bid rejected for the former Southampton midfielder.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on Fulham’s plans to potentially replace Palhinha.

What has Jones said about Fulham and Palhinha?

Jones has suggested that Fulham and Nottingham Forest are battling it out for similar players at the moment. The journalist adds that Wilfried Ndidi, Ibrahim Sangare, and Youssouf Fofana, who are worth a combined £73m according to Transfermarkt, are now on Fulham’s radar.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Fulham and Forest have spent all window looking at very similar players and now as we head into the final hours they remain in a tussle over midfielders. Forest have had most command over this situation as they have been lining up reinforcements but it's been forced upon Fulham while they battle to hold on to Palhinha. The players Forest have looked at like Ndidi, Sangare and Fofana are now also on their radar so let's see if they can make inroads on any. Fulham don't want to have to sign a player of this type but need to be making plans."

Fulham signings - summer Fee Raul Jimenez (Wolves) £5.5m Calvin Bassey (Ajax) £18.2m Adama Traore (Wolves) Free All fees as per Sky Sports

What’s next for Fulham?

Although Jimenez was brought in to play up top, it’s unlikely that he will be able to replicate the form produced by Mitrovic after a disappointing few seasons. Journalist Jones has previously spoken to GIVEMESPORT about Duvan Zapata, Moise Kean, and Armando Broja, but the reporter claims that all three deals look unlikely. In terms of additions elsewhere on the pitch, it’s understood that the London club are also keen on Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier. The England international could be allowed to leave the club before the deadline, with Ange Postecoglou deeming him surplus to requirements.

It could be a busy end to the transfer window for Fulham, especially if Palhinha was to leave the club, as there’s no doubt a replacement will be needed.