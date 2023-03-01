Fulham now want to seal agreement for 23 y/o star also wanted by Tottenham, according to Dean Jones.

Manor Solomon has long-term admirers across Europe but Fulham are hopeful a new move to sign him permanently will not be hijacked.

He has made a stunning impact since returning from a serious knee injury with four goals in as many matches against Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Wolves and Leeds United and the Whites will explore how to pursue an extended deal.

What is Fulham's agreement over Solomon?

The 23-year-old Israeli international agreed a one-year contract at Fulham after his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk was suspended due to war in Ukraine, as part of a FIFA regulation.

His agreement runs until June 30 but Fulham are keen to keep him at the club and are hopeful the pieces are already in place to make that move longer-term. But they may have to fight off competition if talks drag on as there is no obligation that he joins them if leaving Shakhtar.

The player is believed to be very happy at the club, particularly after the way they have helped his rehabilitation from the knee surgery he was forced to undergo at the beginning of the season. Yet other clubs in France, Italy and England - including Lyon, Roma and Arsenal, had shown interest in signing Solomon before his Fulham switch and other clubs have also kept tabs on his progress. Tottenham have been linked most recently.

Can Fulham agree a deal with Shakhtar?

Solomon’s current Fulham deal was a free one-year loan but Shakhtar had previously valued the player at £6.4million, which Fulham had shown signs of agreeing. Now the terms around any fresh agreement will again be complicated by the ongoing situation in Ukraine and how Shakhtar might be compensated.

Solomon is out of contract at the end of 2023, raising the possibility that he could end agree to move permanently for no fee given his contract will be expiring.

Fulham are making moves to ensure the situation is resolved quickly and that an early transfer fee may be agreed with Shakhtar.

Fulham are enjoying a fabulous time under Silva, sixth in the Premier League and into the FA Cup quarter-finals following a 2-0 win over Leeds on Tuesday night. Solomon capped the win with a brilliant goal that was a carbon copy of the one he had scored days earlier at home to Wolves.

There is an expectation he will now make his first Premier League start at the weekend when Fulham travel across London to face Brentford in a big derby clash.