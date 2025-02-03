Fulham have agreed a deal in principle to re-acquire the services of winger Willian, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who insists that an official announcement of his return to west Londoners is expected to be posted tomorrow.

The seasoned 36-year-old – who was in attendance to watch his former club, Chelsea, beat West Ham United 2-1 on Deadline Day – spent two years at Fulham between 2022 and 2024 and notched ten goals and seven assists in 67 appearances.

Close

Ribeirao Pires-born, Willian rose to prominence in the summer of 2013 when he joined the Stamford Bridge-based outfit from Anzhi Makhachkala. After seven years and a whopping 339 games for the Blues, he joined fellow capital club Arsenal on a free transfer.

Earlier today, Sheth took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that Marco Silva and his entourage – who currently sit ninth in the Premier League table – were in discussions to bring the winger back to their 29,859-seater. Following that news, the Sky Sports reporter confirmed that a deal in principle had been agreed.

Fulham have agreed a deal in principle to re-sign Brazilian forward Willian. Willian is a free agent, having left Olympiacos in December. A formal announcement is expected tomorrow.

Previously today, GIVEMESPORT sources revealed that Willian's relationship with the powers that be at Fulham was still fruitful and that a Deadline Day deal, as a result, was likely to be struck between all parties. And the fact that he was available for free, following his Olympiacos departure in December, helped proceedings move quickly.

The fact that both Reiss Nelson and Harry Wilson are currently out of action, and in line for the treatment table, means that Willian's prospective arrival will be welcomed with open arms. As an experienced professional, he could be exactly what the doctor ordered for a club vying for European football.