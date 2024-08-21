Crystal Palace are set to allow central defender Joachim Andersen to join his former club Fulham ahead of the fast-approaching deadline as, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, an ‘agreement in principle’ has been reached between the two clubs.

On the back of Oliver Glasner’s appointment in February 2024, the club from south London are hoping to put a mark on the English top flight in the Austrian chief’s first full season at the helm of Selhurst Park.

Incredibly, Palace recorded a top-half Premier League finish last season thanks to their resurgence under Glasner – one that saw them win four of their last five games – and despite losing their first game of the 2024/25 campaign, spirits will remain high.

Crystal Set to Offload Andersen This Summer

‘Agreement in principle’ reached with buyers Fulham

Andersen’s first taste of English football came back in October 2020 when he joined Fulham on a season-long loan from Olympique Lyon.

While his string of displays could not convince the Craven Cottage chiefs to sign him on a permanent deal, their London rivals Crystal Palace swooped in and snared his signature for £18.8 million (€22m).

A 36-cap Denmark international, Andersen has plied his trade at Selhurst Park, becoming a mainstay throughout his 113-game spell. In that time frame, he has scored three goals and notched a further six assists.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Ornstein revealed that an agreement in principle had been reached between the two Premier League clubs for the signature of Andersen, which is costing Marco Silva’s side in the region of £30 million.

“EXCL: Fulham have tonight reached an agreement in principle with Crystal Palace to sign Joachim Andersen. Compromise found on fee ~£30m including add-ons. All parties working to finalist deal for 28yo defender to join FFC from CPFC.”

Inside Ornstein's full report, the transfer insider suggested that it took ‘multiple offers’ to convince the Palace hierarchy that a sale was wise, but all relevant parties are now working to finalise a deal for the Frederiksberg-born central defender.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andersen played all but two minutes of Premier League football in 2023/24.

Given that Glasner and Co are keen not to lose both Andersen and Guehi in the same window, what the former’s inevitable exit means for the latter – who is admired by both Liverpool and Newcastle United – remains to be seen.

Crystal Palace ‘Front-Runners’ in Chukwuemeka Race

Midfielder’s wages could be too high for the south Londoners

With Enzo Maresca and Co looking to trim the fat of their bloated Chelsea squad, it gives Crystal Palace and the like to pounce in the summer trading period, especially when players are allowed to leave, whether that be on loan or permanently.

According to reports, Carney Chukwuemka is on the radar of the Selhurst Park-based outfit and, with a hefty amount to spend on the back of Michael Olise’s departure to Bayern Munich, are the leading candidate in the race for the 20-year-old's services.

Chukwuemeka - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Aston Villa U21 29 3 5 3/0 Chelsea 27 2 1 2/0 Aston Villa U18 26 10 8 0/0 Aston Villa 16 0 1 0/0 Chelsea U21 2 0 0 0/0

What may deter Glasner’s side from tabling a genuine bid is the midfielder’s lofty weekly wages, which allow him to pocket £100,000-a-week in the west of the capital, with the Eagles’ highest-earner being Daichi Kamada earning £105,000 on a weekly basis.

