Highlights Fulham are keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, but only want to pay £30m.

United ideally want £40m for the Scotland international, with McTominay's experience and talent making him a solid choice for Fulham.

Manchester United's summer transfer decisions could impact McTominay's possible move to Craven Cottage.

Fulham are reportedly looking to sign Scott McTominay from Manchester United this summer after losing Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich, but GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that they only want to pay a maximum of £30 million to lure him away from Old Trafford.

Losing a player of Palhinha’s ilk and then replacing them is no easy task as the Cottagers are currently finding out. The tough-tackling Portuguese played a starring role in their quietly brilliant 2023/24 Premier League campaign, which caused the German club to fork out £46.5m for him.

Related Exclusive: Fulham Move Has 'Some Appeal' to £30m Star After Smith Rowe Fulham will have to assure Scott McTominay that a move to Craven Cottage is the right option at this stage of his career

McTominay has emerged as a potential option and his top flight experience combined with his evident talent - showcased over the years in M16 - would make him a solid option for Marco Silva and his entourage, especially at the right price.

Fulham Deal for McTominay Could Cost £30m Plus

Scot viewed as better fit than Kalvin Phillips

Close

As exclusively revealed by GIVEMESPORT earlier this month, even before Palhinha was sold, Carrington graduate McTominay is of concrete interest to the west London-based outfit, with a potential deal being explored. At that time, Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips was also considered as an option, but the Scotsman’s style of play was believed to be better suited to Fulham, according to GMS sources.

Recent reports have suggested that a transfer for the midfielder in question would need to be around the £40 million mark thanks to how highly-rated he is at his current employers, but GMS sources believe a deal below that could be struck.

Palhinha and McTominay - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Palhinha McTominay Minutes 2,711 1,893 Goals/Assists 4/1 7/1 Pass success rate (%) 83 81.5 Tackles per game 4.6 1.5 Interceptions per game 1.4 0.4 Overall rating 7.04 6.71

That said, the £30 million has been earmarked as the price on McTominay’s head. Last summer, Manchester United rejected a proposal - around the same figure - from West Ham United, but the prospect of a rebuild under their new ownership could force them to sell.

What could play into Fulham’s hands is that McTominay is an academy product, thus making his sale pure profit. The 27-year-old, since emerging into first-team proceedings, has played over 250 times for the club but has struggled to dislodge the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in recent campaigns.

McTominay Deal Could Depend on Man Utd Business

Ten Hag eyeing Ugarte loan deal

Close

What McTominay’s prospective switch to Craven Cottage could depend on is how Manchester United navigate through the summer transfer window from here on out.

GMS sources have confirmed that Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is keen to retain the services of the midfielder, though the Dutchman is under the assumption that sales across the coming weeks are inevitable in order to acquire new players themselves.

McTominay, one of the best current players that could've played for England but chose not to, has rarely been a first choice for the former Ajax boss since he arrived in Greater Manchester, meaning that he could be enticed into leaving his boyhood club before the summer transfer window slams shut.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McTominay was Manchester United's joint-third top goalscorer in 2023/24, notching 10 strikes in all competitions.

Incredibly, in a shock turn of events, there is every chance that Casemiro - who had been linked with a move away two summers after his arrival - could be in line for a Premier League start once the new season gets underway.

GMS sources also understand that McTominay’s employers, Manchester United, are still working on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte. Should they manage to snare a deal for the Uruguayan, with a loan currently looking like their best bet, it would increase the chances of the 52-cap Scotland international moving on.

All statistics per WhoScored