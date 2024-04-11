Highlights Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney found Liverpool's Conor Bradley highly impressive and labelled him 'an absolute joke'.

Cairney underestimated the youngster, and even asked experienced winger Willian to 'get at him' during a game.

Bradley's emergence will allow now the Reds to allocate transfer funds elsewhere, showcasing the value of strong youth development at Anfield.

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney had admitted that he was in awe of Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley after facing off against him in the Carabao Cup semi-finals back in January - labelling the Reds prodigy as 'an absolute joke' following his breakthrough from the youth setup to the first-team.

Bradley had only made five appearances for Liverpool prior to the summer, enjoying a successful loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last season in which the Trotters won the EFL Trophy and reached the semi-finals of the League One play-offs, before falling to Barnsley over two legs. Trent Alexander-Arnold is, without doubt, their starting right-back on paper, but injury woes suffered by the England international meant that there was a gap on the right-hand side of the defence - and Bradley was called up to fill the void.

He hasn't looked back since, starting in every game possible with the Reds embarking on a solid run of form that has them sat second in the Premier League, only behind Arsenal on goal difference - and an outstanding performance against Chelsea in just his second game of the season saw Bradley score and register two assists to mark his name on the Anfield scene. And Cairney, who faced him in the Carabao Cup semi-final, has labelled him as an 'absolute joke' of a player - despite telling his teammates to try to unnerve Bradley due to his age.

Conor Bradley Labelled "An Absolute Joke" by Tom Cairney

Bradley's rapid rise through the ranks has resonated with other stars

Speaking to The Players' Channel with West Ham striker Michail Antonio, Cairney admitted he couldn't quite believe just how good Bradley was - especially after ordering experienced Premier League winger Willian to 'get at him' in one of his first appearances at top-flight level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Bradley had made more appearances for Northern Ireland than Liverpool prior to his run in the Reds' first-team.

“I told Willian to get at him. He’s young, he’s fresh, he’s come through the academy. “He was the best player on the pitch. I was like, oh my god. Have you seen what he’s done this season? He’s been an absolute joke. “You see a young player that you’ve not heard of and you think it could be a weak link or someone you could get around, a bit of a weakness, but no. He was sensational.”

Conor Bradley's Rise is Superb Timing For Liverpool

The Reds will have more money to spend elsewhere with right-back not an issue

Bradley's rise is a positive for Liverpool for a number of reasons. Not only does he appear to be yet another strong youth product who has come through the ranks having produced the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and more, but he's saved the Reds money by acting as a natural competitor for Alexander-Arnold - and by displaying talent capable of competing at the highest level, Jurgen Klopp will be overjoyed to leave Liverpool's next manager in extremely capable hands when it comes to his defensive options.

It's extremely likely that Bradley will suffer a downturn in game time once Alexander-Arnold is recovered from injury due to the exploits that the England international has achieved in his career so far. But with most top clubs needing a gluttony of squad depth in order to compete on all fronts, Bradley represents a solid option at homegrown level that will only continue to keep the club on the right tracks in the future.

