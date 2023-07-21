Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is pushing for a move to Al-Hilal, and Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has shared an update on the "strange and quite complicated situation" with GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are yet to accept any of the Saudi Arabian side's bids, while the Serbian also faces another issue.

Fulham transfer news — Aleksandar Mitrovic

According to Sky Sports, Mitrovic has already been the subject of two failed offers from Al-Hilal this summer.

The same outlet claims that the west London club's valuation of the 28-year-old is £52m, while his agent Pini Zahavi feels it should be somewhere between £35m and £45m.

It will now be interesting to see if Al-Hilal meet Fulham's demands or if a compromise is met, but it is not hard to see why the Premier League outfit are trying to price him out of a move.

Mitrovic was so key for Marco Silva's side last season, scoring 14 goals in 24 top-flight appearances, as shown on Transfermarkt.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham?

Galetti says Mitrovic still wants out of Fulham this summer. However, with the Italian journalist claiming that Al-Hilal are looking at Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku again, there is now another problem that complicates things even further for him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti said: "For Mitrovic, it's a strange and quite complicated situation between the parties. The player, some days ago, reached a full agreement on personal terms for his possible transfer to Al-Hilal, and now it's up to the club. Al-Hilal have already sent more than one offer to Fulham but, so far, no positive response from the English team has arrived.

"Mitrovic is obviously pushing for the move. He is disappointed with the fact that they won't let him go. Considering the situation is at a deadlock with Fulham, the Saudi club are back on the track for Lukaku, where no issues are expected with Chelsea and where they are trying to convince Romelu with a richer bid. Who will join Al-Hilal out of Mitrovic and Lukaku? It's still open."

Latest Transfer News: Find Every Rumour And All The Gossip Here

Who else could leave Fulham this summer?

Mitrovic is not the only person at Craven Cottage attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. Manager Marco Silva is also wanted in the Saudi Pro League.

According to another report from Sky Sports, Al-Ahli have offered the 46-year-old a £40m deal for him to become their next boss.

Fulham are also at risk of losing star midfielder Joao Palhinha, though the interest he is attracting is coming from England.

Last month, Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham United were very keen on signing the Portugal international. Since then, it has been reported by multiple outlets, including The Guardian, that Fulham have rejected a £45m bid for their player.

With the Hammers having just lost Declan Rice to Arsenal, though, they will be desperate to sign a new midfielder, so do not be shocked to see them return for Palhinha.