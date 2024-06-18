Highlights Fulham are eyeing a deal for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic this summer.

Milan and Dortmund are also interested in the talented 21-year-old.

Sucic's current deal with Salzburg expires in 2025.

Fulham are interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The talented 21-year-old is being considered by multiple European clubs this summer as he looks to make a big career jump from the Austrian Bundesliga.

According to Jacobs, Fulham, Milan and Borussia Dortmund are all monitoring Sučić, who made his Euro 2024 debut this week after coming on as a substitute in Croatia’s 3-0 loss to Spain.

Sucics current deal with the Austrian side expires in just 12 months – leaving the door open for a cut-price transfer this summer.

The 21-year-old, who has just finished his fourth senior season with Salzburg, was on the radar of several Premier League clubs before, including Liverpool and Newcastle.

Fulham Eye Sucic Deal

Milan and Borussia are interested

Jacobs, writing in his GMS column, suggests Fulham, Milan and Dortmund have Sucic on their radar this summer. The Salzburg midfielder is expected to leave in the summer transfer window, with his contract expiring in 2025 and no sign of an extension. The Austrian club would prefer to receive a fee than see him depart for nothing.

Jacobs confirms that Liverpool and Newcastle United did consider the 21-year-old a couple of years ago, while a move to RB Leipzig is deemed unlikely. Often compared with Croatian teammate Luka Modrić, Sucic shares similar attributes with the Real Madrid playmaker and is now highly tipped to leave Salzburg after joining their academy back in 2016.

In four years with Salzburg’s first team, Sucic made 128 appearances for the Austrian side, scoring 12 goals and adding 17 assists. A dead-ball specialist, Sucic can operate in multiple areas across the midfield line – so far in his career, he has been most utilised as a central midfielder.

Luka Sucic Stats (2023-24) Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 22 3 8 Champions League 6 1 0 OFB-Cup 4 1 1

Fulham Target Palhinha Replacement

He is nearing a move to Bayern

Fulham are targeting a holding midfielder signing to replace Joao Palhinha this summer as the Portugal international looks set to finally seal his dream move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests the Cottagers are eyeing Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Man City’s Kalvin Phillips as potential replacements for Palhinha.

Fulham are reportedly targeting a Premier League-proven name this summer as they look to replace their leader of recent seasons in Palhinha.

Marco Silva’s side are also considering several names across Europe, including ex-Man United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, Sporting Lisbon’s Morten Hjulmand and Benfica’s Florentino Luis.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-06-24.