Antonee Robinson's future remains at Fulham for the time being despite a superb season at Craven Cottage in the Premier League under Marco Silva - though GIVEMESPORT sources have now revealed that the USA star will take a bid of around £40million to prise away from the River Thames as a result of Ian Maatsen's imminent £37.5m move to Aston Villa.

Robinson starred for Fulham upon their promotion to the top-flight in 2022, but last season saw him become an indispensible part of Silva's side with gut-busting, consistent displays that wreaked havoc upon many sides. He's been touted with the exit across the past year but Fulham could now ask for a premium for his sale.

Antonee Robinson and Ian Maatsen: Transfer Latest

The duo have both been tipped with the exit this summer

Maatsen's move to Villa burst into life on Wednesday evening when reports flooded in that the Dutchman had seen a bid accepted by Chelsea for his services from Unai Emery's men.

He almost joined Burnley last summer in a £31.5million deal but turned the Clarets down to remain and fight for his place at Chelsea, but after first-team chances became unclear, Dortmund housed Maatsen on loan last season after his sporadic handful of first-team appearances at Stamford Bridge - and they too failed to make a move despite the opportunity to activate a £35m release clause.

Robinson, meanwhile, has been linked with a move away but there hasn't been much of an update on his future just yet, with clubs thought to be keeping him on a shortlist with the premise of a potential move away.

Sources: Maatsen Fee Has Set Robinson Bar

The Dutchman's move has set a precedent for Fulham

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Fulham will use Maatsen's move from west London to the west Midlands as a guider for any club that wish to make a move for Robinson this summer, with the US international featuring in many fan and pundits' Premier League Team of the Season after a strong campaign for the Cottagers last time around.

Robinson has taken interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea on English shores this season with United suffering injury woes in the left-hand side of their defence, Liverpool looking for a long-term successor to Andy Robertson and Chelsea constantly revitalising their squad with incomings. Although a move to Chelsea does seem bizarre with fellow left-back Maatsen on his way out of the club, it's thought the move will be down to avoiding PSR issues.

Antonee Robinson's Premier League statistics - Fulham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 3,269 2nd Assists 6 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 4th Tackles Per Game 2.5 2nd Interceptions Per Game 2.2 1st Match rating 6.92 3rd

Dortmund may also make a shock move for Robinson after missing out on Maatsen, who rose to prominence in Vincent Kompany's 101-point Burnley team that won the Championship in 2022/23.

But Fulham value Robinson at £40million, and that has been backed up with Maatsen's £37.5million move to Villa, with the Cottagers now set to use that deal as the bar for the 'going price' on young, impressive left-backs.

Fulham are not thought to be entertaining the idea of a sale for Robinson and they do not intend to sell him, but if any club makes their interest known then Fulham will ensure that they are ready to fight - just as they have done with Joao Palhinha, given that they are making Bayern work for his signing by standing strong on their asking price for the Portuguese metronome.

£40million for Robinson is a Fair Price

Plenty of left-backs are going for tens of millions in the current market

Robinson won Fulham's Player of the Season award, is a current international and has 100 Premier League appearances at the age of just 26 - with huge room for growth over the coming seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robinson has made 43 appearances for the USA national team, scoring four goals in the process.

We have already seen left-backs go for big sums of money in intra-Premier League deals in the past; Chelsea in particular have signed Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella for over £50million each, Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Arsenal from Manchester City as a £32million player despite bearing a bit-part role at the Etihad Stadium, whilst Maatsen's imminent £37.5million move and Lewis Hall's £28m transfer to Newcastle have seen Chelsea pick up big sums of money for their young stars.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-06-24.