Fulham may have to sell a key player who is "pretty adamant" about his own ambitions at Craven Cottage, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Cottagers hope to build on last season’s impressive top-half finish on their return to the Premier League.

Fulham transfer news – Tosin Adarabioyo

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur are keen to bolster their left-sided centre-back options and have identified Tosin Adarabioyo as a target for Ange Postecoglou’s backline.

The 25-year-old has less than a year remaining on his £40,000 per-week contract at Craven Cottage, hinting that the west London outfit could be forced into a sale if they want to make a significant return on his services.

And the same report says the defender is ready to leave Fulham after talks over a new deal broke down, with Ligue 1 outfits Rennes and Monaco interested in making a play for the former Manchester City man.

Meanwhile, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are interested in signing the 6 foot 5 colossus as head coach Julen Lopetegui looks to rebuild his side at Molineux.

The transfer insider claims that Wolves initially looked at signing Adarabioyo two years ago.

But with the player looking for a new club, he could become more attainable for the West Midlands outfit this month.

Though the defender wants to step up to a club like Tottenham, a move to the Black Country may be something he has to consider if a switch across London fails to develop.

And Jones believes Adarabioyo is “pretty adamant” that he wants to leave Fulham this summer, with his initial move to Craven Cottage supposedly being a stepping stone onto bigger things.

What has Jones said about Fulham and Adarabioyo?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It depends on what his own ambitions are. Adarabioyo seems pretty adamant to be on his way out of Fulham at this stage.

“But the whole point behind that was supposed to be that Fulham was a stepping stone to something bigger.

“So, I can understand why Wolves would be having a look at this. The people around Adarabioyo are looking at alternatives in case a move to Tottenham doesn't come off.”

Who else could leave Fulham this summer?

After enjoying a surprisingly comfortable return to the Premier League last season, it’s no wonder that some of Fulham’s key players could leave Craven Cottage this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, Fulham have rejected a £25.5m bid from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal for striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and told buyers that he is not for sale.

However, sources close to the player informed the outlet that the 28-year-old, who bagged 14 Premier League goals last term, wants to leave the west London outfit to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that West Ham United are interested in securing midfielder Joao Palhinha’s signature after losing captain Declan Rice to Arsenal.

However, the Portugal international could cost at least £50m, as Fulham desperately cling on to their core talents who made them such a successful unit last season.