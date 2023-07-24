Fulham are on the verge of completing the signing of Raul Jimenez as the Wolverhampton Wanderers star is undergoing a medical 'today', while Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT when the move to Craven Cottage will be formalised.

Marco Silva, who has revealed that he will remain in the Cottagers' hot-seat after turning down a £40million contract offer to take charge of Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, is looking to bolster his squad in the remainder of the summer window.

Fulham transfer news - Raul Jimenez

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fulham have moved a step closer to making Jimenez their latest signing after agreeing a £5.5million fee with Wolves.

The respected journalist suggests the Mexico international, who was restricted to just 12 starts in all competitions last season, will hold final discussions over personal terms on Monday before undergoing medical tests.

It is understood that Jimenez is surplus to requirements at Wolves and, as a result, he has left their training camp in Portugal to rubber-stamp the switch to Fulham.

Wanderers have been open to selling the 32-year-old after he entered the final 12 months of his Molineux contract, which allows him to rake in £100,000-per-week.

Having initially joined Wolves on loan, Jimenez sealed a permanent switch from Benfica for a £30million fee in 2019.

The former Atletico Madrid man has gone on to score 57 goals in 166 appearances for the West Midlands outfit, providing a further 24 assists along the way.

Jimenez is also set to join Fulham having already found the back of the net 40 times in the Premier League.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Jimenez?

Sheth understands that Fulham have held successful negotiations with Wolves as they attempt to get a deal over the line for Jimenez.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that the frontman is undergoing a medical imminently, while he is expected to be announced as the Cottagers' latest acquisition in the coming days.

During an interview with GIVEMESPORT on Monday, Sheth said: "The deal is agreed now with Wolves. It's £5.5million to take Raul Jimenez from Molineux to Craven Cottage.

"We understand that he's going to have a medical today and that one could be formally announced at some point this week. Raul Jimenez is on his way to Fulham."

What's next for Fulham?

According to The Guardian, Fulham have entered final talks with Al-Hilal as the Saudi Pro League continue to target Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The report suggests the Serbia international, who has scored 111 goals in a Cottagers shirt, is poised to become the next Premier League big-name to head to the Gulf state.

It is understood that Mitrovic has told relatives he will never play for Fulham again after believing his current employers have priced him out of a move to Al-Hilal by setting a £52million price tag.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Saudi Pro League outfit were preparing to test the capital club's resolve with another bid.

Despite travelling to the United States for Fulham's pre-season tour, Mitrovic did not feature in a clash with Brentford in Philadelphia.