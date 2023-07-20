Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic is 'going on strike' in a bid to force through his Craven Cottage exit, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT what Al-Hilal's next bid will be.

Although Cottagers boss Marco Silva was boosted when Willian rejected a move to Nottingham Forest and signed fresh terms in west London a matter of days ago, he is in danger of being unable to call upon his talisman in the upcoming campaign.

Fulham transfer news - Aleksandar Mitrovic

According to Sky Sports, Mitrovic has told relatives he will never play for Fulham again after believing his current employers have priced him out of a move to Al-Hilal by setting a £52million price tag.

The report suggests agent Pini Zahavi and PFA representatives had to convince the striker to join his teammates on a pre-season tour of the United States, while his representatives are urging vice-chairman Tony Khan to lower the Cottagers' valuation to between £35million and £45million.

Fulham are desperate to hold onto Mitrovic after he scored 15 goals in 28 appearances last season, playing a key role in Silva's side finishing in the top half during their first campaign back in the Premier League.

The Cottagers are also in a strong negotiating position as the Serbia international's contract, which allows him to pocket £80,000-per-week, still has three years to run.

Al-Hilal have been eager to make Mitrovic the next Premier League star to secure a life-changing deal in big-spending Saudi Arabia, but Fulham snubbed a £25million bid earlier this month.

The 28-year-old has found the back of the net 111 times since joining the capital club, winning the Championship title along the way.

What has Dean Jones said about Mitrovic?

Jones believes Zahavi is pushing Mitrovic to essentially go on strike by threatening to refuse to play for Fulham again.

The respected journalist understands that Al-Hilal are preparing to make another bid worth up to £40million, but they could turn their attentions back towards Chelsea frontman Romelu Lukaku if the Cottagers stand firm and are unwilling to do business.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The narrative being played out is that Mitrovic is basically going on strike now. It’s surprising he would be so aggressive over his stance on this. It's impossible not to believe that his agent is the one driving it and, in fairness, I don’t think Mitrovic actually told Fulham he would not go.

"Of course, the money is there to change Mitrovic’s life now, but why would Fulham not expect to benefit similarly if he’s going to go? The Saudi Arabian teams have been willing to throw fortunes into deals on the player side of things, but the actual transfer fees don’t relate to it.

"There is a drive to try and sign Mitrovic, with one more offer from Al-Hilal to come of around €40million to €45million, from what I’m told.

"I can’t see Fulham accepting that, but we’ll see. Don’t forget Al-Hilal also wanted Lukaku initially, ahead of Mitrovic, and he’s still on the market, so there’s probably a little bit of panic involved in all this too."

What's next for Fulham?

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Benfica's Morato are keen on sealing a move to Fulham.

The reporter suggests new bids for both players are possible as Silva looks to make his first additions to the squad during the summer window.

According to the Daily Mail, Fulham suffered a setback in their pursuit of Hudson-Odoi when rivals Chelsea rejected their opening bid earlier this month.

The Cottagers were looking to pounce after it emerged that the wide-man, who spent last season on loan with Bayer Leverkusen, wants to seal his permanent exit from Stamford Bridge.

Fulham have also attempted to bolster their backline with the acquisition of Morato, but Benfica are refusing to sell him on the cheap and turned down an £18million proposal despite the Brazilian's desire to head to the Premier League.