Fulham are close to signing Calvin Bassey as a deal has been 'agreed in principle' with Ajax, while Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT when a medical will be undertaken ahead of the Craven Cottage switch being rubber-stamped.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva, who turned down a £40million contract offer to take charge of Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli earlier this month, is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the fast-approaching 2023/24 campaign.

Fulham transfer news - Calvin Bassey

According to MailOnline, Fulham are on the verge of making Bassey their latest signing as a fee worth just over £18million has been agreed with Ajax.

The report suggests the Eredivisie giants' boss Maurice Steijn has convinced the centre-back to head to west London after he was initially willing to stay at the Johan Cruyff Arena after only making the £22.7million switch from Rangers a year ago.

Fulham refused to give up in their pursuit of Bassey after initially launching a £15million proposal last week, which was not enough to tempt Ajax into sanctioning his departure.

The Cottagers have been battling it out with Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion for the Nigeria international's signature.

But, having also been in the hunt for Bassey's services last year, Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls are set to miss out once again.

The 23-year-old made 39 appearances last season, chalking up five assists and a solitary goal along the way, but it appears that will prove to be his only campaign in an Ajax shirt.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Bassey?

With Fulham on the cusp of signing Raul Jimenez for £5.5million, Sheth believes Bassey is set to follow the Wolverhampton Wanderers striker to Craven Cottage.

The Sky Sports reporter believes the defender is closer to joining Silva's charges than Southampton's Mohammed Salisu, with a medical taking place in the coming days.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Two deals that look close involve Calvin Bassey and Mohammed Salisu, with one closer than the other.

"That is Bassey, from Ajax, and it's worth around £18million. That one is agreed in principle and, like Jimenez, we expect him to have a medical at some point this week. The deal should be done and dusted sooner rather than later as well."

What's the latest news on Mohammed Salisu?

It appears that Silva is eager to give the Fulham backline a makeover as, according to talkSPORT, a £15million fee has been agreed for Salisu.

The report suggests the capital club are looking to take advantage of Southampton's relegation from the Premier League by offering the Ghana international, who made 28 appearances last season, an immediate route back into the top flight.

But Fulham are not the only side aiming to pounce for Salisu, who has been on Saints' books since completing a £10.9million move from Real Valladolid in 2020.

That is because transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton and Monaco have been looking to strike a deal as well.

Southampton are keen to offload Salisu as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract, which is worth £39,000-per-week, at St Mary's.