Highlights Fulham are eager to hold onto Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson and Andreas Pereira after sanctioning Joao Palhinha's departure earlier this week.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva is fearful of his squad being left decimated if further key men are allowed to embark on a fresh challenge.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Saudi Pro League big-spenders have been circling for Fulham's top performers.

Fulham are doubling down on their efforts to keep Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson and Andreas Pereira at Craven Cottage as boss Marco Silva is desperate to ensure that more regular starters do not follow Joao Palhinha through the exit door, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Cottagers suffered a serious blow in their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign as the Portugal international completed a switch worth more than £47million to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich earlier this week, resulting in plans being made to draft in a replacement with the new season looming.

Palhinha's departure came a matter of weeks after Tosin Adarabioyo headed to Chelsea, having snubbed several contract offers made by Fulham, and Silva is putting pressure on vice-chairman and sporting director Tony Khan to fend off any interest in key men ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Cottagers Unwilling to Sell Key Trio This Summer

West Londoners eager to make sure Palhinha was final big-name exit

Fulham are determined to hold onto the remainder of their standout performers instead of giving in to the temptation of cashing in ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, according to GMS sources, and Silva is particularly eager to keep Leno, Robinson and Pereira on board after they have attracted interest.

The trio are on contracts worth a combined total of £230,000-per-week, so their respective departures would have a big impact on the wage bill, but the Cottagers do not want to be left in a position where they head to Manchester United for their opening encounter of the campaign light on options.

GMS sources have been informed that Leno is wanted in the big-spending Saudi Pro League, and his departure would leave Steven Benda as the only goalkeeper on Fulham's books following Marek Rodak's exit, while left-back Robinson has worked his way onto the radar of west London rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

Bernd Leno's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Marek Rodak Bernd Leno Marek Rodak Pass completion percentage 78.0 63.0 Save percentage 74.2 53.8 Clean sheet percentage 25.3 25.0 Saves 3.36 1.50 Goals against 1.38 1.75 Statistics correct as of 12/07/2024

Creative midfielder Pereira, who joined the capital club in a £10million switch from Manchester United two years ago, is being monitored by Aston Villa - ahead of competing in the Champions League during the upcoming campaign - and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid after shining for the Cottagers last term.

But GMS sources have learned that Fulham are eager to make sure that Palhinha is the final big-name departure before the transfer window closes next month, having already convinced Silva to remain in the hot-seat and promised that his squad will be strengthened instead of decimated.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andreas Pereira made seven key passes during Fulham's 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in April, which was his highest tally in a single Premier League outing during the 2023/24 campaign

Mengi Pinpointed as Potential Adarabioyo Replacement

Initial discussions have been held over Craven Cottage move

GMS sources have been told that Fulham are seriously considering whether to hand Teden Mengi a quickfire route back into the Premier League as the west Londoners have held initial discussions over a move for the Luton Town central defender as they seek a replacement for Adarabioyo.

The 22-year-old has top flight experience, thanks to making 30 appearances in the competition during the 2023/24 campaign, and Silva could take advantage of the Hatters' relegation to the Championship after pinpointed him as a potential acquisition as he aims to bolster his options at the heart of the backline.

Fulham are also in the market for a new defensive midfielder following Palhinha's move to Bayern Munich, and GMS sources recently revealed that talks have been reopened with Fluminense as they aim to land Andre after the Brazilian verbally agreed personal terms earlier this year.

