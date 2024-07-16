Highlights Fulham have been given hope of striking a deal for Emile Smith Rowe as Arsenal are open to accepting an offer which falls short of their initial demands.

The Cottagers remain interested in landing the creative midfielder and have refused to walk away from negotiations despite an opening proposal being snubbed.

Marco Silva has set his sights on recruiting Smith Rowe after falling down the pecking order and struggling for game time at Arsenal.

Fulham are poised to lodge an improved offer for Emile Smith Rowe after learning that Premier League rivals Arsenal are willing to drop their lofty demands in order to facilitate a move to Craven Cottage as the fast-approaching new campaign draws closer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having sanctioned Portugal international Joao Palhinha's move to Bayern Munich for more than £47million last week, making him the Cottagers' club-record sale, boss Marco Silva has seen his budget for the remainder of the summer transfer window increase significantly as he aims to bolster his squad.

Vice-chairman and sporting director Tony Khan is playing a crucial role in Fulham's recruitment drive ahead of the August 30 deadline and, having also seen Tosin Adarabioyo join Chelsea after rejecting several contract offers, plans have been put in place to welcome arrivals to the capital.

Cottagers Handed Hope of Striking Deal for Smith Rowe

Arsenal have dropped their initial demands for the creative midfielder

Fulham are seriously considering whether to test Arsenal's resolve with a fresh bid after their initial proposal was snubbed, according to GMS sources, and they have renewed optimism of being able to strike a deal as an opportunity has opened up to reach an agreement for less than his initial price tag.

The creative midfielder was limited to just 475 minutes of action in all competitions last season, with injuries in recent campaigns allowing other members of the Gunners' squad to leapfrog him in the pecking order, and the Cottagers have been hoping that a lack of game time will result in their transfer target seeking a fresh challenge.

Although GMS sources have been told that Arsenal were unwilling to accept Fulham's initial offer, which came in at just under £30million plus add-ons as they seek stiff competition for the likes of Andreas Pereira, the north Londoners are open to selling Smith Rowe for an upfront fee of £35million.

Emile Smith Rowe's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Andreas Pereira Emile Smith Rowe Andreas Pereira Pass completion percentage 85.2 70.6 Percentage of shots on target 45.8 34.2 Passes into the penalty area 1.11 0.96 Goals 0.27 0.11 Assists 0.20 0.20 Statistics correct as of 16/07/2024

The three-cap England international has entered the final two years of his £40,000-per-week contract, and the Gunners have realised that it will be difficult to secure a more lucrative fee due to his lack of minutes on the pitch and admirers being aware that he is not at the forefront of head coach Mikel Arteta's plans.

GMS sources have learned that Fulham are adamant that they made a fair offer, as they look to beat fellow suitors Crystal Palace to his signature, but they have been boosted by the fact that Arsenal have come to terms with being unable to hold out for the £40million price tag they slapped on Smith Rowe earlier in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emile Smith Rowe grabbed a goal and an assist when he suffered a 3-2 defeat against Fulham while on loan with Huddersfield Town in February 2020, while he has also failed to beat the Cottagers when featuring in an Arsenal shirt

Silva Remaining Determined to Land Smith Rowe

West Londoners' interest has not deteriorated despite snub

GMS sources have been told that Fulham's interest has refused to go away despite being left frustrated when their opening proposal was dismissed by Arsenal, and they remain determined to land Smith Rowe for a fee they are comfortable to pay instead of simply bowing to his current employers' latest demands.

It is understood that negotiations have remained open between the London rivals for the 23-year-old, who has been described as a 'special talent' by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, and the possibility of a switch to Craven Cottage being completed cannot be ruled out at this stage.

GMS sources recently revealed that Fulham initiated talks with Arsenal over a deal for Smith Rowe last month, but the initial stance was that he would only be sold for a fee in the region of £40million despite being put on the market due to having his path into Arteta's preferred starting line-up blocked.

