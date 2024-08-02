Highlights Fulham are eager to get a deal over the line for Scott McTominay despite being unwilling to meet Manchester United's demands.

The Cottagers are adamant that their Premier League rivals are willing to cash in on the Scotland international before the transfer deadline.

McTominay will be guaranteed a major role in the heart of Fulham's midfield if he completes the switch to Craven Cottage.

Fulham are adamant that there is a window of opportunity to tempt Manchester United into allowing Scott McTominay to make the move to Craven Cottage after boss Marco Silva has set his sights on bolstering his squad as the new Premier League campaign edges closer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having sanctioned the departure of defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich last month, in a deal worth more than £47million, the Cottagers have plenty of cash to spend ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut on August 30.

Emile Smith Rowe is on the cusp of becoming the most expensive acquisition in Fulham's history, thanks to reaching an agreement which could rise to £34million with Arsenal, but Silva is working with vice-chairman and sporting director Tony Khan in an attempt to draft in further reinforcements.

Cottagers Confident Summer Deal for McTominay is Possible

West Londoners hopeful of cut-price agreement for midfielder

Fulham are convinced that Manchester United are ready to sell McTominay, according to GMS sources, resulting in the west Londoners aiming not to surpass the £25million mark as they prepare to hold further negotiations with their domestic rivals in a bid to get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.

Although the Cottagers upped the ante in their pursuit by lodging an increased offer worth £20million earlier this week, the proposal did not meet the Red Devils' demands, leading to Silva being forced to go back to the drawing board amid competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United's asking price has dropped to £30million despite initially holding out for up to £40million when the summer transfer window opened in June, but Fulham are hoping to strike a deal for less than that figure as they aim to fill the midfield void left by Palhinha.

Scott McTominay's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Joao Palhinha Scott McTominay Joao Palhinha Pass completion percentage 80.6 82.4 Percentage of dribblers tackled 66.7 67.8 Clearances 2.56 1.93 Shots 2.09 1.50 Key passes 0.52 0.43 Goals 0.33 0.13 Statistics correct as of 02/08/2024

The Scotland international has entered the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket £60,000-per-week at Old Trafford, and the Cottagers have been looking to take advantage due to being aware that the Red Devils will not want to take the risk of their academy graduate potentially walking away as a free agent.

McTominay needs to be fully convinced that Craven Cottage is the perfect destination if he embarks on a fresh challenge, GMS sources recently revealed, as he is not fully sold on leaving boyhood club Manchester United despite there being ongoing doubts over whether he has a long-term future in his current surroundings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scott McTominay has tallied seven wins from nine appearances against Fulham, suffering just one defeat along the way

McTominay Will be Promised Regular Action at Craven Cottage

Silva prepared to hand Scotland international major role

GMS sources have been told that McTominay will be guaranteed a major role in the heart of Fulham's midfield if he completes the switch ahead of the transfer deadline, and that sort of responsibility and playing time being on offer is key to persuading him to bring the curtain down on his Manchester United career.

Although the 27-year-old has made 252 senior appearances since coming through the Red Devils' youth ranks, finding the back of the net 29 times and registering a further eight assists along the way, there is uncertainty over whether he is heavily involved in boss Erik ten Hag's plans - despite being loved by the Dutch tactician - if he stays at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are preparing to make an imminent bid for Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte, GMS sources have learned, and the Uruguayan's acquisition could pave the way for McTominay to join Fulham as his expected participation in the upcoming season would decrease further with fresh competition.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt