Fulham could be set for a busy summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on Marco Silva, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Joao Palhinha, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After cementing a midtable finish last season, Fulham will be desperate to kick on and achieve a similar position next term.

Fulham transfer news - Joao Palhinha, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Marco Silva

Finishing in the top half of the Premier League was a fantastic achievement for Fulham in their first season back in England's top flight.

To perform to a similar level in the next campaign, keeping hold of some of their key players will be vitally important.

One player linked with a move away is Portuguese midfielder Palhinha, who is being targeted by West Ham United.

As per the MailOnline, Fulham are set to demand £90m for Palhinha, with West Ham eyeing him as a potential replacement for Declan Rice.

Mitrovic is another player attracting interest after his impressive season, with Sky Sports reporting that Fulham have rejected a bid from Al-Hilal, insisting the striker is not for sale.

Away from the playing squad, there's been plenty of talk that manager Silva could also depart.

According to iNews, Silva has received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, with the Portuguese boss having a £6m release clause in his contract.

Now, journalist Jones had provided an update on the trio.

What has Jones said about Mitrovic, Palhinha, and Silva?

Jones has suggested that talk of Silva leaving seemed to die down, but the Saudi club are set to push again, with an offer for Mitrovic also in the works.

In more positive news, Jones has claimed that Palhinha will not be leaving as it stands.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Fulham fans have spent the past month sweating over whether Marco Silva can resist the vast sums of money being thrown in his direction from Saudi Arabia.

"It looked like the storm had totally blown over but now I’m hearing there might be one last push to get him into the Saudi Pro League and there has also been an offer rejected for Mitrovic as well.

"These are the two most important figures at the football club. Mitrovic is irreplaceable in terms of what he brings as a figurehead for the team - and of course, his goals record is unmatchable.

"Marco Silva is possibly more replaceable, but his style of play and vision might not be. So this is still a pretty tense moment for Fulham to get through. My hunch is that Fulham will get through this.

"The indications I have had are that a week or so ago Marco Silva had decided to stay and that a new contract agreement is close - and Mitrovic is very focused on the new season and has never shown an intention to leave the club.

"So, in that sense, this is slightly comforting from a Fulham point of view. The other good news for Fulham is that Palhinha is going nowhere as it stands, as West Ham have been put off by his price tag."

Who could Fulham be looking to sign?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer is of interest to the Cottagers.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Yunus Musah is another player who could be on his way to Craven Cottage after a failed move to AC Milan.

New signings will be important for Fulham, but securing some of the key men at the club will be a huge priority this summer.