Fulham will ensure boss Marco Silva remains happy by resisting the urge to cash in on Joao Palhinha after the Craven Cottage favourite has attracted strong interest from West Ham United, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Cottagers are looking to build on a positive first campaign back in the Premier League, but key man Palhinha has been linked with a summer departure.

Fulham transfer news - Joao Palhinha

According to MailOnline, Fulham have slapped a £90million price tag on Palhinha in a bid to dissuade suitors from heading to the negotiating table.

The report suggests West Ham are eyeing the Portugal international as they look to replace Declan Rice, while a bid worth far less than his price tag could be lodged to test the Cottagers' resolve.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers are 'very interested' in Palhinha, but warned it could be difficult to strike a deal due to the length of time still remaining on his Fulham contract.

The defensive midfielder still has four years left on his £50,000-per-week deal, putting his current employers in a strong negotiating position.

But West Ham are not the only admirers of Palhinha as Manchester United have also been keeping tabs on his situation.

What has Michael Bridge said about Palhinha?

Bridge understands that Fulham will not entertain sanctioning Palhinha's exit unless a lucrative offer which meets their valuation is lodged.

The Sky Sports reporter believes that Cottagers boss Silva will be displeased if the 27-year-old or other key men are offloaded ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "From what I'm told at Fulham, it's going to take a lot of money for them to consider selling Joao Palhinha.

"Marco Silva has made it pretty clear that while he's at the club, he is a very ambitious manager and if Fulham are going to lose key players, there's no point in him carrying on there. He's made that quite public in press conferences I've attended as well."

Is keeping Palhinha a priority for Fulham?

Fulham forked out £20million when they signed Palhinha from Portuguese giants Sporting last summer, according to Sky Sports, and it has proven to be money well spent.

He has wasted no time in adjusting to the rigours of the Premier League and finished the 2022/23 campaign having made the most tackles in the division by a considerable margin, winning possession on 147 occasions.

WhoScored ranked Palhinha as Fulham's fifth-best performer in the top flight last term, handing him an average match rating of 6.93.

But the former Braga man's quality should not come as a surprise as Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim has previously described him as 'special'.

Palhinha has already made himself one of the first names on the team-sheet at Fulham - amassing 40 appearances since his arrival - and keeping him on board is critical for the west Londoners.