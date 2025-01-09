Fulham are contemplating whether to make a move to lure Juventus star Douglas Luiz to Craven Cottage after agents have been working to find an ideal replacement for Andreas Pereira ahead of a potential switch to Palmeiras this month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Cottagers were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Emile Smith Rowe becoming the most expensive acquisition in the west Londoners' history thanks to completing a move worth up to £34million from Arsenal, but head coach Marco Silva is working closely with vice-chairman Tony Khan in an attempt to make further adjustments to the squad.

An unbeaten run of eight fixtures in the Premier League has resulted in Fulham being in contention to break into the European qualification spots, and there is determination to avoid a situation where they allow a big-name to embark on a fresh challenge without an incoming deal being lined up.

Cottagers Considering January Move for Luiz

West Londoners seek fresh midfield presence ahead of possible exit

Luiz has been identified by Fulham as a potential replacement for Pereira, according to GMS sources, and they are toying with the idea of making a move despite the threat of facing competition from domestic counterparts Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Although the 26-year-old midfielder only joined Serie A heavyweights Juventus during the summer transfer window, having made a switch worth close to £43million, he has struggled to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet and could be allowed to make a quickfire departure.

GMS sources have been informed that Fulham are desperate to line up a signing before giving Pereira the green light to link-up with Palmeiras, who are looking to conclude negotiations at £20million, and that has resulted in Luiz working his way onto their radar when agents involved in the outgoing deal have been involved in the search.

But there is an awareness at Craven Cottage that Juventus are in a strong negotiating position as the Brazil international still has four-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in the region of £147,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, potentially complicating matters.

Fulham giving the go-ahead for Pereira to embark on a fresh challenge at Palmeiras will be a clear indication that they have a fresh presence in the middle of the park poised to head to the capital, GMS sources have learned, and they are considering the possibility of beating fellow suitors to Luiz's services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz has been limited to just 294 minutes of Serie A action since his summer move to Juventus

Pereira Fears Being Left in Limbo Over Future

Palmeiras waiting to be given approval to complete deal

GMS sources have been told that Pereira is fearful of being left in a similar position to former teammate Joao Palhinha due to Fulham's insistence that they need to recruit a replacement before authorising his transfer to Palmeiras, and he is eager for his current employers to make a speedy decision over his future.

Although the Cottagers secured an initial fee of £43.2million when they allowed the latter to join Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich in July, it came close to 12 months after his move to the Allianz Arena fell through due to the west Londoners being unable to fill the void he would leave.

There has been some friction behind the scenes due to there being increasing uncertainty over Pereira's future in the last six weeks, GMS sources understand, and Silva is frustrated by the prospect of losing an important member of his plans a matter of days after he made his 100th appearance in a Fulham shirt.

The Portuguese tactician's preference would be to keep the 29-year-old, and GMS sources recently revealed that he is in danger of missing out on landing Luiz because Manchester City are preparing to look into the possibility of negotiating a loan deal with Juventus as they seek reinforcements ahead of the February 3 deadline.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 09/01/2025