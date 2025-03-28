Fulham are looking into the possibility of being able to tempt Lille star Angel Gomes to Craven Cottage when he becomes a free agent after boss Marco Silva has set his sights on finding an exciting replacement for Andreas Pereira ahead of his expected departure, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Cottagers showed plenty of ambition ahead of the campaign getting underway, with Emile Smith Rowe becoming the most expensive acquisition in the west Londoners' history thanks to completing a move worth up to £34million from Arsenal, and they have found themselves in contention for a European qualification berth.

Although there has been speculation over Silva's long-term future in charge, thanks to him being under consideration to potentially succeed Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham have made plans to make further alterations to their squad in preparation for the 2025/26 campaign.

Cottagers Looking to Convince Gomes to Join

West Londoners aware of facing competition for central midfielder

Fulham have entered the race to sign Gomes as they consider ways to restructure their midfield, according to GMS sources, and he has come into view after the capital club have come to terms with the fact that Pereira is increasingly likely to secure a move to Brazil in the summer.

The England international has been able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a side outside France since the turn of the year, when he entered the final six months of a deal which allows him to pocket in the region of £12,000-per-week, and the Cottagers are beginning to show interest after it has become clear that he is ready to leave Lille.

GMS sources have been informed that Gomes' availability without having to part with a transfer fee has resulted in Fulham taking a look at whether they can persuade him to join Silva's charges, but they realise that turning his head will be difficult due to the level of competition for his services.

West Ham United have already upped the ante in their pursuit by offering the 24-year-old a contract worth £100,000-per-week, which would represent a significant pay rise, but they are not confident that he is interested in moving to the London Stadium and that has allowed rival suitors to remain in the hunt for an agreement.

Tottenham and Manchester United appear to be ahead of Fulham in the battle for Gomes' signature, GMS sources have learned, while they are facing further competition from overseas clubs who are looking to convince him to snub the opportunity to return to the Premier League in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes has been averaging 1.4 ball recoveries per Ligue 1 outing this season

Silva Aiming to Unlock Smith Rowe's Potential

Big-money summer arrival has struggled to make impact he desired

GMS sources have been told that Fulham are hopeful Pereira's anticipated exit will allow Smith Rowe to benefit and find his ideal role after he has struggled to make the impact he would have liked since joining from Premier League rivals Arsenal, while Gomes' arrival could also help to unlock his full potential.

The central midfielder, who has been described as 'phonemenal' by journalist Alex Turk, would be likely to occupy a deeper role in the middle of the park and allow creative forces to have more freedom if he is persuaded to snub the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and West Ham in the coming weeks.

Fulham's desire to recruit Gomes also comes at a time when there is uncertainty over whether captain Tom Cairney will still be on their books by the time next season gets underway, GMS sources understand, and it has been acknowledged behind the scenes that his situation needs to be addressed quickly as his contract is due to expire in the summer.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Cottagers are on course to take advantage of an option to extend Raul Jimenez's deal by 12 months, which would end fears of him walking away as a free agent at the end of the campaign, but they also want to bring in reinforcements after battling for European qualification.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 28/03/2025

