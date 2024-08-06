Highlights Fulham are on course to submit an improved proposal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay in the coming days.

The Cottagers have remained keen on landing the Scotland international despite already having two offers rejected.

Marco Silva is hopeful of signing McTominay after already making Emile Smith Rowe the most expensive signing in Fulham's history.

Fulham remain interested in signing Scott McTominay and Manchester United are expecting their Premier League rivals to lodge a fresh bid in the coming days as they aim to get a Craven Cottage deal over the line as the new season edges closer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Cottagers shattered their transfer record when they landed creative midfielder Emile Smith Rowe in a switch worth up to £34million from Arsenal last week, but boss Marco Silva remains in the market for further additions ahead of the summer window slamming shut on August 30.

Joao Palhinha's move to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich for more than £47million means that Fulham have plenty of cash to spend as they aim to upgrade their squad, resulting in vice-chairman and sporting director Tony Khan attempting to hold successful negotiations as the west Londoners seek to recruit their top targets.

Cottagers Poised to Submit Improved McTominay Offer

Silva's interest in Scotland international refusing to go away

Manchester United are adamant that Fulham are on course to submit a third offer for McTominay by the end of the week, according to GMS sources, as the capital club are refusing to lose hope in their attempts to reach an agreement before the new season gets underway in a matter of days.

The Scotland international has entered the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket £60,000-per-week at Old Trafford, resulting in the Cottagers sniffing an opportunity to pounce for a cut-price fee as they are aware that the Red Devils do not want to take the risk of their academy graduate leaving as a free agent.

GMS sources have been informed that McTominay is desperate to have his situation cleared up as soon as possible instead of heading into the 2024/25 campaign in limbo, while Fulham's interest is going nowhere as Silva remains determined to bolster his options in the middle of the park following Palhinha's exit.

Scott McTominay's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Joao Palhinha Scott McTominay Joao Palhinha Pass completion percentage 80.6 82.4 Clearances 2.56 1.93 Tackles 2.32 5.07 Shots 2.09 1.50 Key passes 0.52 0.43 Goals 0.33 0.13 Statistics correct as of 06/08/2024

The west Londoners were forced to head back to the drawing board when a second proposal worth £20million was rejected by the Red Devils earlier this month, but the 27-year-old is still firmly in their sights and there is hope that an agreement can be reached for in the region of £25million.

McTominay would be in line to make his Fulham debut against his current employers if the switch is rubber-stamped in the coming days as Silva's charges are set to travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United when the new Premier League season gets underway on August 16.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scott McTominay has been on the winning side seven times over the course of the nine occasions he has come up against Fulham during his career

West Londoners Holding Talks Over Andre

Fluminense midfielder agreed personal terms earlier this year

GMS sources based in Brazil have been told that Fulham are also locked in discussions with Fluminense over Andre, meaning that Silva is keeping his options open as he aims to avoid the possibility of being left short of holding midfielders when the transfer window slams shut in the coming weeks.

But there are serious concerns that the Cottagers will find themselves embroiled in a tug-of-war for the 23-year-old as Manchester United are also circling after pinpointing him as a potential alternative to Manuel Ugarte thanks to being unable to reach a compromise with Paris Saint-Germain.

Fulham reignited their interest by opening fresh talks with Fluminense last month, GMS sources recently revealed, and Andre is open to completing a switch to Craven Cottage after verbally agreeing personal terms when the west Londoners initially came calling for his signature earlier this year.

