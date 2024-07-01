Highlights Fulham have begun looking into a potential deal for Scott McTominay after boss Marco Silva has turned his attentions towards bolstering his midfield.

The Cottagers have been boosted in their pursuit as Manchester United are open to selling the Scotland international if their demands are met.

Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips has also been earmarked as a possible acquisition as Fulham continue assessing their options in the transfer market.

Fulham have upped the ante in their pursuit of Scott McTominay after boss Marco Silva has pinpointed the Manchester United star as a potential summer recruit as reinforcements are sought at Craven Cottage ahead of the fast-approaching new Premier League campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Cottagers suffered a significant blow when Tosin Adarabioyo rubber-stamped his exit last month, thanks to sealing a move to west London neighbours Chelsea after snubbing several contract offers which were put on the table by vice-chairman and sporting director Tony Khan, but there is likely to be further activity ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Portuguese tactician Silva, who has led Fulham to the Championship title as well as 65 wins over the course of 140 matches since his appointment in 2021, has been scouring the market for possible acquisitions as he aims to build on another season which saw his side steer clear of a relegation dogfight.

Cottagers Looking at Move for McTominay

Manchester United willing to sanction sale if demands are met

Fulham have started exploring whether a deal for McTominay would be possible in the coming weeks after Silva has turned his attentions towards bolstering his options in the middle of the park, according to GMS sources, but their interest comes after one of their London rivals failed to reach an agreement 12 months ago.

Manchester United were open to cashing in on the central midfielder if a £40million bid was lodged by West Ham United when they went in search of a replacement for Declan Rice, but a switch to the capital failed to materialise and he ended up remaining with his boyhood club for the 2023/24 campaign.

In a significant boost for Fulham, GMS sources have been informed that the Red Devils would still be willing to sell McTominay at the right price as they aim to fund an overhaul of their squad, but it has been made clear that a cut-price deal is not on the cards as Silva seeks competition for the likes of captain Tom Cairney.

Scott McTominay's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Tom Cairney Scott McTominay Tom Cairney Percentage of dribblers tackled 66.7 52.0 Clearances 2.56 0.36 Tackles 2.32 1.45 Shots 2.09 1.03 Blocks 1.61 0.97 Goals 0.33 0.06 Statistics correct as of 01/07/2024

Although Manchester United are not interested in selling the Scotland international on the cheap, they do not find themselves in a strong negotiating position heading into the remainder of the summer transfer window as he has entered the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford.

GMS sources have been told that Fulham are still mulling over what price they are prepared to pay for McTominay, who has been described as 'perfect' by Red Devils teammate Diogo Dalot, but he is understood to be one of a number of options being looked at by Silva and the hierarchy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scott McTominay has been on the winning side seven times over the course of the nine occasions he has come up against Fulham during his career

Phillips Pinpointed as Additional Midfield Target

Silva assessing options amid Palhinha uncertainty

GMS sources have been told that Fulham are also assessing whether to make a move for Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips while there is ongoing uncertainty over whether Joao Palhinha will be among Silva's options by the time the Premier League campaign gets underway with a trip to Manchester United on August 16.

Having endured a torrid loan spell with West Ham during the second half of the 2023/24 season, where he was limited to just 320 minutes of action and three starts, the former Leeds United man missed out on a place in England's squad for Euro 2024 and has found himself at a crossroads in his career.

It appears that Phillips has no future with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, who he joined in a £45million switch two years ago, and that has resulted in Fulham identifying the current transfer window as a potential opportunity to pounce and offer a route out of the Etihad Stadium.

GMS sources recently revealed that a move for the 28-year-old could be feasible as he is likely to be thinking about his next destination and more open-minded than other potential Craven Cottage arrivals as he is aware that he needs regular action if he wants to return to the international set-up.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt