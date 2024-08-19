Fulham are doubtful over whether they will be able to convince Manchester United star Scott McTominay to walk away from his boyhood club in favour of a fresh challenge at Craven Cottage ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on August 30, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva has been in the market for a fresh presence in the heart of the midfield after allowing Joao Palhinha to complete a move worth more than £47million to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich last month, but he is running out of time to secure a suitable replacement.

Having got the season underway with a narrow defeat at the hands of Manchester United, in a clash which saw Emile Smith Rowe make his debut after sealing a club-record switch from Arsenal, Fulham vice-chairman and sporting director Tony Khan has set his sights on bolstering the squad.

Cottagers Unsure McTominay Wants Switch

West Londoners fearful midfielder is unconvinced over move

Fulham are facing serious concerns over whether McTominay is willing to join Fulham ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, according to GMS sources, resulting in the west Londoners keeping their options open despite being eager to strike a deal with Premier League rivals Manchester United in the coming days.

The Scotland international came on as a late substitute when his current employers registered an opening day victory against the Cottagers on Friday, but there is ongoing uncertainty over whether he has a long-term future at Old Trafford thanks to entering the final year of his £60,000-per-week contract.

GMS sources have been informed that Fulham have no doubts over McTominay's quality as they aim to fill the void left by Palhinha in the middle of the park, but there are fears that he is unconvinced about linking up with Silva's charges and how it suits his personal ambitions at this stage of his career.

Scott McTominay's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Joao Palhinha Scott McTominay Joao Palhinha Pass completion percentage 80.6 82.4 Percentage of dribblers tackled 66.7 67.8 Clearances 2.56 1.93 Shots 2.09 1.50 Key passes 0.52 0.43 Goals 0.33 0.13 Statistics correct as of 19/08/2024

The capital club are adamant that Manchester United will not want to run the risk of seeing their academy graduate walk away as a free agent in less than 12 months' time, leading to them reopening discussions over a potential deal even though they are worried that he will snub the opportunity to move onto pastures new.

Fulham are certain to sign a new midfielder who will offer stability in front of the backline in the coming days, GMS sources understand, and Silva has set his sights on making three additions to his squad before the deadline as he aims to ensure his side are not dragged into a relegation dogfight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scott McTominay has tallied eight wins from 10 appearances against Fulham, suffering just one defeat along the way

Silva Confident McTominay Price Will Drop

Capital club expecting demands to reduce in final days of window

GMS sources have been told that Fulham have been increasingly confident that a window of opportunity to strike a better value deal than Manchester United were initially looking for will open up, resulting in them making the decision to take their time before considering lodging a fresh bid.

The Cottagers were forced to head back to the drawing board when a second proposal worth £20million was rejected by the Red Devils earlier this month, but the 27-year-old is still firmly in their sights and there is hope that an agreement can be reached during the closing stages of the transfer window.

Manchester United were originally holding out for £30million when it became clear that McTominay had attracted interest from their top flight counterparts, but GMS sources have learned that Fulham are determined to opt against forking out more than £25million for their summer target.

Related Adama Traore Responds to Lisandro Martinez's Taunts After Man United 1-0 Fulham Lisandro Martinez fired shots at Adama Traore after Man United's Premier League win against Fulham - the winger has now hit back.

GMS sources recently revealed the west Londoners are convinced that the Red Devils are ready to cash in on the FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner as boss Erik ten Hag aims to offload current members of the squad who are not at the forefront of his plans, leading to Silva being eager to resist the temptation to meet his current employers' demands.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt