Highlights Fulham have set their sights on recruiting Andre after Joao Palhinha has completed his move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Brazil international verbally agreed personal terms with the Cottagers when it appeared that a switch from Fluminense may have been on the cards earlier this year.

Andre has been at the centre of fresh discussions between Fulham and his current employers as the west Londoners aim to tie up a summer deal.

Fulham have reopened discussions with Fluminense after setting their sights on luring Brazilian defensive midfielder Andre to Craven Cottage in the aftermath of Joao Palhinha rubber-stamping his summer switch to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Cottagers have pocketed more than £47million after allowing the Portugal international to make the move to Bavaria ahead of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, but boss Marco Silva is desperate to bring in a quickfire replacement as he does not want to be left short of options in the middle of the park.

Palhinha's departure came after Fulham also suffered the significant blow of Tosin Adarabioyo joining Chelsea following the decision to snub several contract offers, and the latest exit has resulted in the west Londoners turning their attentions towards drafting in reinforcements as the August 30 transfer deadline draws closer.

Cottagers Reignite Interest in Andre

Brazilian verbally agreed personal terms earlier this year

Fulham have reignited their interest in Andre by holding fresh talks with current employers Fluminense over a potential summer deal, according to GMS sources, and they have been boosted in their pursuit as he verbally agreed personal terms earlier this year and is open to the switch if he is given the green-light to head to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has made 186 senior appearances for his current employers after coming through their youth ranks, racking up four goals and as many assists along the way, and he has remained firmly in the Cottagers' sights despite a knee injury ending his hopes of being included in Brazil's squad for the Copa America.

GMS sources have been informed that Fulham were unable to land Andre during the winter transfer window as his potential arrival was tied to whether Palhinha moved onto pastures new, but the latter's switch to Bayern Munich has resulted in the west Londoners accelerating plans to get the deal over the line ahead of the new season.

Andre's statistical averages over the course of his domestic career compared to Joao Palhinha Andre Joao Palhinha Pass completion percentage 92.9 83.9 Ball recoveries 7.57 6.25 Tackles 1.83 4.04 Interceptions 1.13 1.26 Blocks 1.09 1.54 Statistics correct as of 11/07/2024

Palhinha made more tackles than anyone else in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign, highlighting that he will be difficult to replace, and Silva has turned his attentions towards taking advantage of the transfer market ahead of opening the new season with a trip to Manchester United.

GMS sources have been told that Fulham chief executive Alistair Mackintosh opened conversations over a move for Andre in November, having travelled to South America while Fluminense were competing in the Copa Libertadores, and the capital club have returned to the negotiating table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre has registered a 100 per cent success rate when involved in aerial duels and attempting dribbles during Fluminense's current Copa Libertadores campaign

West Londoners Hoping to Land Andre for Less Than Current Demands

Fluminense seeking similar package to initial price tag

GMS sources have learned that Fluminense are holding out for a similar package to what they were seeking during the winter transfer window, which was an initial fee in the region of £25million alongside add-ons which could take the deal up to £30million, but Fulham feel the demands should decrease as six months have passed since initial negotiations.

The five-cap Brazil international - who last appeared for his country during a 3-3 draw with Euro 2024 finalists Spain in March - has entered the final 18 months of his contract as his agreement is due to expire at the end of 2026, resulting in the Cottagers remaining hopeful of grabbing a discount.

Respected journalist Dean Jones previously told GMS that Andre would be an 'exciting' addition to the Premier League, while Fulham were apprehensive of facing stiff competition for his services when they initially aimed to strike a deal in January, but he has remained on Fluminense's books.

