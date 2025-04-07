Fulham are determined to ensure that Rodrigo Muniz will remain at Craven Cottage heading into next term after Tottenham Hotspur and a host of additional Premier League rivals have been contemplating whether to make a move during the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Ryan Sessegnon rejoined the Cottagers upon the expiry of his Spurs contract less than 12 months ago, with him penning a two-year deal worth £45,000-per-week, but head coach Marco Silva does not want to see key men head in the opposite direction and link up with Ange Postecoglou's charges in preparation for the 2025/26 campaign.

European qualification is a serious possibility for Fulham, having shown plenty of ambition ahead of the season thanks to making Emile Smith Rowe their club-record signing by agreeing a switch worth up to £34million from Arsenal, and they are adamant that Muniz will not embark on a fresh challenge with Tottenham.

Cottagers Planning to Fend Off Muniz Interest

West Londoners remain determined to retain striker's services

Fulham are set to issue a hands-off warning after Tottenham have been among the sides eyeing Muniz, according to GMS sources, and it is increasingly likely that he will be rewarded with the opportunity to sign an improved contract ahead of next season as they look to persuade him to commit his long-term future to the west Londoners.

The striker is preparing to enter the final 12 months of a deal which allows him to pocket just £7,500-per-week, meaning he is among the lowest-earners on the books at Craven Cottage, and it has been acknowledged behind the scenes that he deserves a pay rise following a prolific run of form.

GMS sources have been informed that Fulham have no interest in offloading Muniz, having seen him get his name on the scoresheet in an eye-catching win over Premier League title-chasers Liverpool last weekend, and Tottenham will face an uphill battle to find an agreement if they decide to up the ante in their pursuit.

The 23-year-old was described as 'sneaky good' by pundit Robbie Earle following his match-winning performance against the Merseyside heavyweights, with the three points keeping the Cottagers' push for European qualification on track, and that has underlined their desire to keep him out of Spurs' clutches during the summer transfer window.

Fulham are starting to view Muniz as a £50million talent due to his age, profile, style and ongoing potential, GMS sources have learned, but Tottenham are not the only domestic counterparts threatening to test their resolve with a formal offer in the coming months as Chelsea and West Ham United are also admirers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodrigo Muniz has been averaging a goal every 114 minutes in the Premier League this season

Trio of Premier League Sides Watching Muniz

Brazilian has worked his way onto radar of domestic counterparts

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham are among the suitors to have sent representatives to watch Muniz in action, while other interested parties have also been taking note of his form in a Fulham shirt after seeing him progress since a loan spell with Middlesbrough in the 2022/23 campaign.

There were fears that the Cottagers' top flight status could be in jeopardy when they allowed Aleksandar Mitrovic to complete a £46million move to Al-Hilal in August 2023, but the Brazilian has helped to fill the void and found the back of the net in each of his last three Premier League outings as he aims to finish the campaign in free-scoring form.

Fulham are seriously considering putting their push to bring in a new centre forward on the back-burner thanks to the performances of Muniz and teammate Raul Jimenez, GMS sources understand, and they are satisfied with the competition between the two marksmen as they battle for a regular starting berth.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Cottagers are on course to take advantage of an option to trigger a 12-month extension written into the latter's contract, which will alleviate concerns of him walking away as a free agent and also lessen the need to prioritise the acquisition of a first-choice frontman.

