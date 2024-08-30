Fulham could find themselves in an eleventh-hour battle to hold onto Jay Stansfield as Birmingham City are seriously considering making a fresh bid after remaining determined to lure him away from Craven Cottage on a permanent basis before the fast-approaching deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Cottagers shattered their transfer record earlier in the window, with creative midfielder Emile Smith Rowe completing a switch worth up to £34million from Arsenal, but boss Marco Silva is facing the prospect of members of his squad gaining interest ahead of tonight's 11pm cut-off point.

Birmingham Consider Fresh Stansfield Bid

League One promotion-chasers remain keen despite setback

Birmingham are contemplating whether to make a last-ditch attempt to sign Stansfield after their initial approach was knocked back earlier on deadline day, according to GMS sources, meaning that Fulham are braced for a fresh proposal to land from the League One promotion-chasers in the coming hours.

The Cottagers rejected a £10million offer, which would have seen the striker become the most expensive signing in the history of the third tier, but the Midlands outfit are refusing to give up on their pursuit and have remained keen on continuing negotiations despite the initial setback in their pursuit.

GMS sources have been informed that there is only a small chance of Fulham choosing to cash in on Stansfield, even though the likes of Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez are ahead of him in the pecking order, meaning that Birmingham are at risk of being left frustrated as they aim to seal a reunion after a productive loan spell last term.

Silva Planning to Hand Stansfield Game Time

Cottagers aiming to utilise 21-year-old instead of cashing in

GMS sources have been told that Fulham have plans for Stansfield to be handed game time during the remainder of the season and beyond, resulting in Silva wanting to fend off any last-gasp offers for his signature, but Birmingham love him after seeing the impact he can have at St Andrew's.

The 21-year-old found the back of the net 13 times in 47 appearances for the Blues last term, but his goals were not enough to stave off relegation from the Championship, and he came back to haunt them earlier in the week as he got his name on the scoresheet as the Cottagers beat his admirers in the Carabao Cup second round.

Fulham are in a strong negotiating position as Stansfield still has three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £10,000-per-week, meaning that Birmingham will have to meet the west Londoners' demands if they want to tempt them into offloading the former Exeter City loanee.