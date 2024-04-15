Highlights Fulham defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha is becoming more likely to remain at Craven Cottage as the number of suitors has decreased.

Bayern Munich are not interested in reigniting a move for the Portugal international despite coming close to acquiring his services less than a year ago.

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and West Ham United are also not expected to head to the negotiating table even though they have been keeping tabs on his situation.

Fulham star Joao Palhinha is increasingly likely to remain at Craven Cottage beyond the closure of the fast-approaching summer transfer window as interest in acquiring his services has dwindled over the course of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Portugal international was lured to west London when Cottagers chief Marco Silva beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to his signature after a £20million deal was struck with Primeira Liga title-chasers Sporting in July 2022, and he has gone on to become one of the first names on the team sheet.

Palhinha made his 34th appearance of the season as Fulham dented West Ham United's European qualification hopes by sealing a 2-0 victory over their capital rivals, courtesy of a brace from Andreas Pereira, and he is on course to stay in his current surroundings heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Palhinha In Line to Stay at Craven Cottage Ahead of Next Season

Portugal international is no longer on Bayern Munich shortlist

Fulham's chances of keeping Palhinha on board have been boosted and he is edging towards remaining among Silva's options for the foreseeable future, according to GMS sources, as interest from Bayern Munich has disappeared despite them being desperate to welcome him to the Allianz Arena less than a year ago.

The defensive midfielder appeared to be on his way to Bavaria when a deal worth in the region of £55million was agreed with the Bundesliga heavyweights a matter of hours before the September deadline, but he ended up staying with his current employers as they were unable to source a suitable replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Palhinha has made more tackles than any other player in the Premier League this season, with him dispossessing opponents on 130 occasions

GMS sources understand that Bayern do not have Palhinha on their shortlist of targets as they make preparations for next season, while Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have continuously decided not to make a concrete move despite keeping tabs on his situation over the course of the last year.

It is thought that the 28-year-old, who has set his sights on representing Portugal at Euro 2024 after being described as 'amazing' by teammate Tom Cairney, would now be considered too old for a high-value transfer to Spurs or the title-chasing Reds, despite the latter being on the hunt for a new manager as they prepare for life without Jurgen Klopp, given their transfer profiling.

Having seen a move to Bayern collapse during the early stages of the campaign, Fulham are refusing to lower their £60million demands as statistics highlight that he is rivalling the likes of Declan Rice - who cost Arsenal £105million when he joined from West Ham - as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Joao Palhinha's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Declan Rice Joao Palhinha Declan Rice Percentage of dribblers tackled 66.4 57.4 Percentage of aerial duels won 53.8 45.6 Ball recoveries 6.47 5.13 Tackles 5.10 2.15 Blocks 1.80 1.11 Clearances 1.76 1.58 Interceptions 1.65 1.24 Statistics correct as of 15/04/2024

West Ham Not Expected to Pounce for Palhinha

Hammers failed in pursuit last summer as £45m bid was pushed back

GMS sources have also been informed that West Ham are unlikely to make a fresh move for Palhinha in the coming months despite the east Londoners still being admirers, resulting in there being limited landing spots if he is keen to embark on a fresh challenge away from Craven Cottage.

The Hammers were left frustrated when a £45million bid was turned down by the Cottagers last summer, when they were on the hunt for a Rice replacement, as Silva was desperate to hold onto his fellow countryman amid uncertainty over the future of fellow key man Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham will be heading into the summer transfer window in a strong negotiating position as Palhinha penned a fresh £80,000-per-week contract a matter of weeks after a move to Bayern appeared to be on the cards, tying him down to the Premier League outfit until 2028.

Although moves to Bayern, Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham appear to be unlikely, respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palhinha could be 'one of the best signings' ahead of next season if one of his admirers are able to persuade the Cottagers to cash in.

