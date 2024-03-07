Highlights Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha could leave Craven Cottage during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old saw a £55m move to Bayern Munich collapse in September 2023 and remains with Marco Silva's side until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern have been linked with a move for the Portugal international.

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha could leave Fulham during the 2024 summer transfer window as transfer insider Dean Jones hints that a sale could total between £50m and £60m at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers are on course to secure their survival in the top flight for a second consecutive campaign.

Marco Silva’s side had been tipped to be relegation candidates over the past two terms but look set to prove those predictions incorrect in the coming weeks. Palhinha has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best holding midfielders, having almost left west London for Bayern Munich in the final hours of the 2023 summer transfer window.

Palhinha’s near-move to Bayern Munich

In July 2022, Fulham confirmed the signing of Palhinha from Sporting CP in a deal worth £20m. The midfielder became the first signing of the Cottagers’ return to the Premier League, having topped the Championship table in the 2021/22 season.

Palhinha enjoyed an exceptional debut campaign in English football and established himself as Fulham’s most important player, capturing the attention of some of the continent’s biggest clubs. A total of 52 points helped Fulham secure a top-half finish on their return to the Premier League, with Palhinha and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic proving key in their joyous campaign.

Heading into the final days of the 2023 summer transfer window, it looked like Palhinha’s time at Fulham was ending. The 28-year-old had flown to Germany after being handed permission by Fulham to complete a move to Bayern Munich.

According to BILD, the reigning Bundesliga champions had agreed a £55m deal with the west London outfit to sign Palhinha on Deadline Day. But Fulham’s failure to sign a replacement before the window shut meant that Palhinha’s move to Bavaria collapsed at the 11th hour, despite the Portugal international having undergone a medical and club interviews.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Palhinha has made the most tackles per game compared to his Fulham teammates, having won the ball back on an average of 4.8 times per outing during the 2023/24 season.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT before the 2024 winter transfer window that Arsenal were unlikely to table a £60m bid for Palhinha after being linked with a move for the midfielder. In December, BILD journalist Christian Falk also claimed that Liverpool were monitoring the services of the in-demand Premier League star. Still, Palhinha will remain at Fulham until the end of the 2023/24 season. The Reds' interest in Palhinha could also be affected by Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Anfield at the end of the season.

However, Football Insider reports that Arsenal and Liverpool are still interested in Palhinha despite their lack of movement in the winter transfer window. The same outlet also reports that the Fulham man remains on Bayern’s shortlist despite Thomas Tuchel’s pending departure at the end of the campaign.

Joao Palhinha - stats vs midfielders across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.10 67 Tackles 4.82 99 Interceptions 1.56 88 Blocks 1.82 93 Clearances 1.66 73 Aerial duels won 1.59 80

Dean Jones - ‘There will definitely be interest in Palhinha’

Jones is sure there will be interest in Palhinha’s services during the 2024 summer transfer window and that “it’s not impossible” that he leaves Fulham. The journalist feels that Palhinha is “generally underrated” in the game. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“There will definitely be interest in Palhinha. You can see from Tony Khan’s recent comments that it's not impossible that he leaves Fulham. £50m to £60m would be an unbelievable deal for one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe. I still feel like Palhinha is generally underrated in the game. It'll be interesting to see whether the Bayern option remains on the table.”

With Fulham being one of several Premier League sides to endure a quiet 2024 winter transfer window, the Cottagers can start planning for the summer market to open in June. The west London outfit’s top-flight survival is almost guaranteed, meaning Silva can begin planning for next season.

In October 2023, reporter Jorge Nicola claimed that Fulham and West Ham were battling for the signature of Sao Paulo midfielder Pablo Maia. A deal wasn’t completed during the winter window, but the 22-year-old has recently told The Daily Mail that he would love to sign for a Premier League side.

“I heard about an offer from an English club to Sao Paulo FC, and then another club inquired about a loan deal two windows back. The Premier League is played at the highest technical and intense level in the world, with players accustomed to the Champions League and World Cup. It's a league that we dream of, set as a goal. Whenever I can, I watch the games and analyse how players in my position perform.”

Stats according to FBref and WhoScored , correct as of 04-03-21.