Fulham boss Marco Silva is set to suffer a 'massive blow' as Craven Cottage fans' favourite Joao Palhinha is undergoing a medical ahead of a switch to Bayern Munich after a significant development, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already pocketed £46million from the sale of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Hilal last month, the Cottagers are preparing to allow another key man to embark on a fresh challenge.

Fulham transfer news - Joao Palhinha

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern have reached an agreement with Fulham over the Deadline Day signing of Palhinha.

The Italian journalist suggests the Portugal international, who scored during the Cottagers' comeback draw against Arsenal last weekend, is already in Bavaria for medical tests and will pen a five-year contract after his current employers have drafted in a replacement.

It is understood that Fulham are in line to secure £55million for Palhinha's services, having rejected the German giants' initial £47million proposal.

The defensive midfielder was coveted by Premier League rivals West Ham United earlier this summer, but last season's Europa Conference League winners failed with a £45million offer.

Palhinha appears to have already made his final appearance in a Fulham shirt despite only sealing a £20million move from Sporting last year.

Fulham signings - summer Fee Raul Jimenez (Wolves) £5.5m Calvin Bassey (Ajax) £18.2m Adama Traore (Wolves) Free Steven Benda (Swansea City) Undisclosed Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) £15m All fees as per Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Palhinha?

Jones believes Palhinha's impending exit will come as a bigger blow to Fulham than allowing frontman Mitrovic to profit from the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

The respected journalist is aware that the Cottagers have decided against following through with their initial demands for £80million, but he has warned that the 28-year-old needs to sign on the dotted line at the Allianz Arena by 5pm.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Joao Palhinha is getting the OK to go ahead with his Bayern medical and it's a massive blow to Fulham as they now accept this summer will result in them losing their best two players.

"The Mitrovic loss was big, but this one is possibly even more significant given the timing of it. Fulham set out with messages that he would cost £80million earlier in the summer, but they have struggled to follow through with that when a big club has genuinely come to the table.

"The deal needs to be tied up by 5pm in line with the German deadline."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What next for Fulham?

Reliable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Fulham have identified Wilfred Ndidi, Ibrahim Sangare and Monaco's Youssouf Fofana as potential replacements for Palhinha.

The transfer insider suggests the trio are also on Nottingham Forest's radar ahead of the summer window slamming shut, meaning Silva is not only in a race against time.

Ndidi already has bags of Premier League experience, having made 192 appearances in the competition while on Leicester City's books.

Fulham could pounce for the Nigeria international as he has entered the final 12 months of his £75,000-per-week contract at the King Power Stadium, while a move to Craven Cottage would offer an immediate route back into the top flight following the Foxes' relegation last season.

But the west Londoners appear to be playing catch-up for PSV Eindhoven's Sangare as Forest have already agreed a £30million-plus deal.