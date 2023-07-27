Fulham are now edging closer to securing a new signing this summer at Craven Cottage, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The London club will be desperate to build on an impressive first season back in the Premier League.

Fulham transfer news - Latest

So far in the summer transfer window, Fulham have secured a single signing in Raul Jimenez, joining the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Cottagers finished in the top half of the Premier League after only gaining promotion to England's top flight the campaign before - a monumental achievement for the club.

Fulham won't want to rest on their laurels and risk dropping down the table next term, so reinforcements and keeping hold of their key players will be necessary.

Arguably, one of the most important tasks for the capital club will be to keep hold of manager Marco Silva, who has done an excellent job at Craven Cottage.

The Premier League side have got what they want so far, with the Portuguese manager recently rejecting a £40m deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, as per the Telegraph.

Now, Fulham are turning their focus to bringing in further additions in the summer transfer window.

What has Sheth said about Fulham?

Sheth has now suggested that Fulham are getting closer to agreeing a deal to bring Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu to the club.

The Sky Sports reporter adds that it could cost around £15m to prise him away from the Saints.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Another interesting one is Mohammed Salisu from Southampton. We're told that they're getting very close now to an agreement between the two clubs of around £15m.

"I remember when I tweeted that out that there were so many responses. '£15m, is that all for someone like Salisu?'.

"I was thinking to myself, is it anything to do with Southampton being in the Championship and they're going to have to cut the cloth accordingly and sell players at a smaller price than they'd have to if they were in the Premier League, like we were talking about with James Ward-Prowse?

"But then, one look at his contract situation and you can understand why the price is what it is. That is because he's entered the final year of his contract and is unlikely to sign a new deal.

"So, this is the only time, really, that Southampton are able to get a substantial transfer fee for him. If you think £15m isn't a substantial transfer fee, you probably have a point, but given the contract situation, it's probably not a bad deal in the end."

What's next for Fulham?

Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that Fulham are also closing in on another defensive signing, with a deal agreed in principle to sign Ajax centre-back Calvin Bassey.

Jimenez has now been brought to Craven Cottage, and according to Football Insider, Aleksandar Mitrovic is close to joining Al-Hilal, possibly hinting that the Mexican forward could have been signed as his replacement.

The report adds that the offer from the Saudi club is worth around £50m, so although it's a blow losing Mitrovic, it's a fantastic offer to receive for a 28-year-old.