Highlights Fulham are facing a significant hurdle in their attempts to land Scott McTominay as the Manchester United midfielder needs to be persuaded to leave his boyhood club.

The Cottagers have set their sights on signing the Scotland international after he has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Marco Silva has a genuine interest in securing McTominay's services as he seeks a replacement for Joao Palhinha in the middle of the park.

Fulham are facing a battle to land Scott McTominay ahead of the transfer window slamming shut next month as the Manchester United star is having doubts over whether a summer move to Craven Cottage is the right option at this stage of his career despite the switch having some appeal, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Cottagers have moved to within touching distance of making Emile Smith Rowe the most expensive signing in the west Londoners' history as a £35million agreement is close to being reached with Arsenal, but boss Marco Silva is in the market for further acquisitions as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

Joao Palhinha's move to Bayern Munich for more than £47million has left Fulham short of options in the middle of the park, resulting in vice-chairman and sporting director Tony Khan joining the Portuguese tactician in scouring the market for a potential replacement ahead of the new season getting underway.

McTominay Must be Persuaded to Seal Cottagers Move

Scotland international has doubts over leaving boyhood club

Fulham are in serious danger of facing a significant hurdle in their attempts to sign McTominay, according to GMS sources, as the Manchester United central midfielder needs to be fully convinced that Craven Cottage is the perfect destination in the aftermath of gaining genuine interest from his current employers' domestic rivals.

The Scotland international has gone on to make 252 appearances for the Red Devils, having come through the Premier League giants' youth ranks, but he has returned from Euro 2024 with uncertainty hanging over how he fits into boss Erik ten Hag's plans for the fast-approaching campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that the idea of becoming one of the first names on the team sheet by taking Palhinha's spot in Fulham's preferred starting line-up has some appeal to McTominay, but he is not fully sold on departing his boyhood club for a fresh challenge at this stage.

Scott McTominay's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Joao Palhinha Scott McTominay Joao Palhinha Pass completion percentage 80.6 82.4 Percentage of dribblers tackled 66.7 67.8 Clearances 2.56 1.93 Shots 2.09 1.50 Key passes 0.52 0.43 Goals 0.33 0.13 Statistics correct as of 25/07/2024

Having entered the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford, the Cottagers have been looking to take advantage of the fact that Manchester United will want to avoid the possibility of seeing the 27-year-old walk away from his current surroundings as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

The Red Devils were open-minded about cashing in on McTominay soon after the transfer window reopened last month, GMS sources have learned, and they have been eager to secure a fee in the region of £30million ahead of interested parties potentially heading to the negotiating table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scott McTominay has registered seven wins from nine appearances against Fulham, losing just once along the way

McTominay Seeking Alternative Destinations

Silva being forced to remain patient in Craven Cottage pursuit

Fulham are being forced to play the waiting game before discovering whether a move for McTominay is on the cards as GMS sources have been told that their transfer target's representatives have been scoping out alternative destinations amid fears of it becoming clear that he has no future at Manchester United.

Although the FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner is keen to stay with the Red Devils, resulting in the Cottagers facing a tough challenge to persuade him to relocate to the capital, they have not lost all hope of being able to turn his head as he is eager to be given assurances that he will have a key role to play next term.

GMS sources understand that ten Hag wants to keep McTominay as a squad member, having seen him score 13 goals over the course of 82 appearances under the Dutch tactician, but he cannot guarantee how much game time will be on offer or where he fits into his future plans at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are willing to sell McTominay if their demands are met, GMS sources recently revealed, but they will not entertain allowing Fulham to negotiate a cut-price deal despite setting their sights on overseeing departures to fund an overhaul of their squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt