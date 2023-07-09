Fulham could pull off a 'really clever signing' after AC Milan have 'opened the door' for Valencia star Yunus Musah to head to Craven Cottage, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After a positive first season back in the Premier League, Cottagers boss Marco Silva is looking to bolster his squad during the remainder of the transfer window.

Fulham transfer news - Yunus Musah

According to The Sun, Musah has worked his way to the top of Silva's wishlist after the Fulham hierarchy have given him cash to spend ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

The report suggests Valencia are open to offloading the United States international, which has led to the west Londoners being eager to strike a £20million deal.

Fulham have been boosted in their pursuit as AC Milan have cooled their interest in Musah after his current employers rejected an opening proposal.

But the Cottagers are not the only side looking to offer the central midfielder a route into the Premier League as West Ham United have earmarked him as a potential replacement for the Arsenal-bound Declan Rice.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers have been tracking Musah for a prolonged period, which has led to him featuring high on their list of targets.

What has Dean Jones said about Musah?

Jones believes that Fulham could pounce for Musah as AC Milan are currently concentrating on rubber-stamping a deal which would see Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic head to the San Siro.

Although the 20-year-old is keen to compete in a European competition in the upcoming campaign, which counts against the Cottagers, the journalist has refused to rule out the American heading to the capital.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Yunus Musah was expected to close a deal with AC Milan and the contacts around that deal with Valencia are not in doubt. But nothing has been finalised and, at a time when Milan interest focused on tying up Pulisic, it might have opened the door for Fulham to show Musah a path to the Premier League.

"Fulham have long-standing ties to the US and already have Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson in the squad. Their interest in Musah is real and, over the past couple of days, a £20million deal has started to turn from a fantasy towards something a bit more realistic.

"He’s a wonderful player, still so young too, and this would be a really clever signing if they can pull it off. They can’t give him European football and that’s one downside of any offer from his point of view, as he really wants to head in that direction. But Fulham have other positives and a Milan misstep here has opened the door."

What's next for Fulham?

Fulham are desperately trying to hold onto Joao Palhinha and, according to MailOnline, they have slapped a £90million price tag on the Portugal international as they attempt to dissuade suitors from heading to the negotiating table.

The report suggests West Ham are keen on the central midfielder, who only joined Silva's side in a £20million move from Sporting last year.

Manchester United are also among Palhinha's admirers after he impressed during his first season of Premier League action.

Meanwhile, Fulham have offered Willian a new contract worth close to £100,000-per-week as they aim for the Brazilian to commit his future to the club.

The 34-year-old rejected a 12-month extension last month, but the Cottagers have remained in discussions with his representatives ahead of the upcoming campaign.