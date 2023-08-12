Fulham do not have to consider whether to cash in on Craven Cottage star Willian for a key reason, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Cottagers have spent close to £25million on reinforcements since the summer transfer window opened for business, but there is still time for boss Marco Silva to sanction further incomings and outgoings ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Fulham transfer news - Willian

According to The Guardian, Willian's future is up in the air after he has agreed personal terms with Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab.

The report suggests the Brazilian has already told Fulham chief Silva that he wants to become the next Premier League big-name to profit from the riches on offer in the Middle Eastern country, but the west Londoners are determined to rebuff any bids.

Willian has set his sights on joining Al-Shabab just a matter of weeks after he sealed a quickfire return to Fulham by penning a new £90,000-per-week contract, which will expire next summer.

The west Londoners were eager for the winger to commit his future to the club after he found the back of the net five times and provided a further six assists in 30 appearances last season.

Fulham fought off competition from Nottingham Forest before reaching an agreement with Willian as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Tricky Trees had made an enquiry.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Willian?

Sheth understands that Fulham have not been forced into making a decision on whether to cash in on Willian as Al-Shabab have not launched a formal offer.

But the Sky Sports reporter is aware that the 35-year-old has held discussions with the Saudi Pro League outfit after working his way onto their radar.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "It's more the offer has gone to Willian and his representatives. There's been no offer, as it stands, to Fulham. Because of that, there's nothing really for Fulham to consider just now.

"They've just signed him on a one-year contract and I don't think there's anything that would force them to sell Willian but, of course, money talks.

"If there's an offer that they can't refuse, and Willian wants to go, is there a deal that can be done there? We don't know. But as far as Fulham are concerned, there's nothing to consider just now because there hasn't been an offer."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Fulham?

According to the Evening Standard, Callum Hudson-Odoi has agreed personal terms with Fulham and is keen to bring the curtain down on his Chelsea career.

The report suggests the wide-man has spent part of pre-season training with the Blues' under-21 side, after not figuring in head coach Mauricio Pochettino's plans, and he is hopeful of embarking on a fresh start at Craven Cottage.

Hudson-Odoi returned to his boyhood club in the summer, having only scored one goal during a season-long loan spell with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

But the 22-year-old has no intentions of remaining at Stamford Bridge and has decided to seek a move ahead of the transfer window's closure.

Chelsea are eager to cash in on Hudson-Odoi as his £120,000-per-week contract is due to expire next summer, meaning they are at risk of seeing him walk away as a free agent in less than 12 months.