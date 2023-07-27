Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is still insisting that he will 'never' play for the Craven Cottage outfit again for a key reason, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva, who snubbed a £40million contract offer to take charge of Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli earlier this month, has been dealt a major blow with the fast-approaching 2023/24 campaign just a matter of weeks away.

Fulham transfer news - Aleksandar Mitrovic

According to Football Insider, Fulham are becoming increasingly resigned to losing Mitrovic as Al-Hilal are preparing to return with a third bid.

The report suggests the Cottagers have rejected two previous offers for the striker, who has scored 111 goals since arriving in west London, but the Saudi Arabian big-spenders are refusing to give up in their pursuit and are readying a proposal worth £50million.

It is understood that Mitrovic has told relatives he is refusing to feature in a Fulham shirt again after believing his current employers have priced him out of a move to Al-Hilal by setting a £52million price tag.

Although the Serbia international has joined his teammates in heading to the United States for a pre-season tour, he has not been training with the rest of the squad.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mitrovic is effectively on strike and there is belief that agent Pini Zahavi has been the driving force behind the stance.

Fulham have been desperate to hold onto the 28-year-old after he found the back of the net 15 times last season, playing a key role in the capital club sealing a top 10 finish in the Premier League.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Mitrovic?

Sheth understands that Mitrovic is not backing down and is still refusing to play for Fulham after he has been the subject of bids from Al-Hilal.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that the former Newcastle United man feels the Cottagers have put a lucrative price tag on him to deter suitors from luring him away.

When asked whether Mitrovic has remained adamant over not being available for selection, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "It's still the case. Marco Silva has also said that Mitrovic is not training with the squad and it is not an ideal situation.

"As for Mitrovic, he's told relatives - we're told - that he's never going to play for Fulham again. He feels that Fulham are pricing him out of a move to Saudi Arabia. I think they're asking for around £52million for him."

What's next for Fulham?

According to the Evening Standard, Callum Hudson-Odoi is keen to seal a swift exit from Chelsea after agreeing personal terms with Fulham.

The report suggests the 22-year-old has been training with his current employers' under-21 squad for a number of weeks and given the Cottagers the green light to complete the deal, but additional interest from Serie A giants Lazio is complicating matters.

It emerged earlier this month that Hudson-Odoi has decided to leave Chelsea and his boyhood club are willing to listen to offers.

The winger made 21 appearances during a loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen last term, but he was only able to muster one goal.

Although Hudson-Odoi returned from Germany at the end of the agreement, there is uncertainty over where his long-term future lies as he has entered the final 12 months of his £120,000-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge.