Fulham are planning to increase Andreas Pereira's price tag to more than £25million as they are determined to ensure he does not follow the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Palhinha in heading through the Craven Cottage exit door after attracting interest, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although boss Marco Silva has been keen to bolster his squad ahead of travelling to Manchester United on the opening day of the Premier League season, with Emile Smith Rowe becoming the Cottagers' record signing thanks to completing a £34million move from Arsenal, he is also vying to keep his top performers.

Palhinha was allowed to join Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich for more than £47million last month, meaning that Fulham are not in desperate need of securing further cash, but that has not stopped admirers circling for the likes of Pereira ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on August 30.

Cottagers Ready to Increase Pereira Valuation

West Londoners determined to keep Brazil international on board

Fulham have set their sights on hiking up their demands for Pereira to upwards of £25million if a formal approach is made for his signature, according to GMS sources, as the west Londoners are desperate to protect themselves ahead of a potential offer being made in the coming weeks.

While the creative midfielder has entered the final two years of his £50,000-per-week contract at Craven Cottage, resulting in interested parties being optimistic of there being a cut-price deal to be done ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, Silva is determined to keep him among his options.

GMS sources have been informed that speculation over Pereira's future has grown significantly due to Smith Rowe's arrival, with suitors believing there could be a window of opportunity to pounce after Fulham have strengthened their options in his preferred position, but he has been a crucial cog in their system.

Andreas Pereira's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Emile Smith Rowe Andreas Pereira Emile Smith Rowe Shot-creating actions 4.17 3.12 Key passes 2.25 1.51 Shots 1.93 1.63 Shots on target 0.65 0.74 Assists 0.20 0.20 Goals 0.11 0.27 Statistics correct as of 07/08/2024

The eight-cap Brazil international joined the capital club for up to £10million from Manchester United two years ago, with the Red Devils including a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the agreement, and his current employers are not interested in allowing him to move onto pastures new with the 2024/25 campaign looming.

Chelsea, Aston Villa and Marseille are among the sides interested in offering Pereira a route out of Fulham, GMS sources have learned, and their admiration has gone up a notch since the end of last season as plans have been put in place to strengthen their respective squads before the fast-approaching deadline.

Pereira Remains Highly-Rated by Silva

Creative midfielder has been impressing with pre-season levels

GMS sources have been told that Silva still rates Pereira highly and, having looked sharp during pre-season and Fulham's tour of Portugal, the former Everton and Watford chief is eager to keep him on the banks of the River Thames instead of entertaining the possibility of cashing in over the course of the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old was one of the first names on the team sheet during the 2023/24 campaign - making 44 appearances and racking up 12 goal contributions along the way - highlighting that he has been in the forefront of the Cottagers' plans, and that has not changed amid transfer speculation.

Fulham have been doubling down on their efforts to keep Pereira, Bernd Leno and Antonee Robinson, GMS sources recently revealed, as they are determined to ensure that Silva's first-choice starting line-up is not decimated after already being forced to contend with finding replacements for Adarabioyo and Palhinha.

