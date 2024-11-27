Fulham are contemplating whether to take advantage of the financial issues at Lyon when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year as Rayan Cherki still has admirers at Craven Cottage despite missing out on his signature during the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Cottagers showed plenty of ambition before August's deadline, with Emile Smith Rowe becoming the most expensive acquisition in the west Londoners' history thanks to completing a switch worth up to £34million from Arsenal, but boss Marco Silva will have another opportunity to bolster his squad in January.

The Portuguese tactician is devising plans during discussions with Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan, and a chance to get a deal over the line for Cherki may have opened up due to Lyon being provisionally relegated from Ligue 1 at the end of the season as a result of their financial mismanagement.

Cottagers Remain Interested in Signing Cherki

West Londoners could profit from Lyon's financial problems

Fulham are weighing up whether to offer Cherki a route out of Lyon during the fast-approaching winter transfer window, according to GMS sources, as admiration has refused to go away despite him seeming to have reservations over a move to the capital when they looked at concluding a deal during the summer.

The attacking midfielder is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket close to £64,000-per-week at the Groupama Stadium, and his current employers' desperation to secure cash has improved the chances of him embarking on a fresh challenge in January.

GMS sources have been informed that Cherki could be put on the market due to Lyon considering a mid-season fire-sale to help get themselves out of the financial mess they have found themselves in, resulting in Fulham continuing to keep tabs on his situation as they make plans to improve their squad.

The Cottagers are already aware of what it would take to persuade Les Gones to sanction the 21-year-old's departure halfway through the campaign as they are open to holding negotiations in the region of £25million, but the west Londoners are in serious danger of facing stiff competition for his services.

Although it is thought that Cherki had doubts over joining Fulham during the summer due to his personal ambition and wanting to compete at the top of the European game during the early stages of his career, GMS sources have learned, Lyon's situation could force him to entertain the possibility of moving onto pastures new.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rayan Cherki is averaging 1.6 shots per Ligue 1 outing this season, while he has also created four big chances

Silva Faces Battle with Premier League Rivals

Newcastle also checking out possibility of landing Frenchman

GMS sources have been told that Fulham could be involved in a tussle with one of their Premier League rivals to win the race for Cherki as Newcastle United are also checking out the possibility of profiting from Lyon's struggles after being on their radar for a prolonged period of time.

The Frenchman, who won an Olympic silver medal during the Olympic Games earlier this year, has enjoyed 460 minutes of action in Ligue 1 since the campaign got underway and also highlighted his pedigree in the final third of the pitch by getting his name on the scoresheet during a 1-1 stalemate against Reims.

Cherki's performances have caught the eye of Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell and other key personnel at St James' Park, GMS sources understand, but there are concerns that he may not be a good fit for the side when it comes to the team's shape and they would also need to carry out detailed checks into his personality.

That could play into Fulham's hands if they choose to head to the negotiating table with a bid for the playmaker, who has previously been described as 'one of the most skilful players on Earth' by former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf, but he has been linked with numerous big-name clubs.

GMS recently revealed that Cherki has been floated as an option for Liverpool as there is ongoing uncertainty over Mohamed Salah's long-term future and boss Arne Slot may be forced into the transfer market in an attempt to find a suitable replacement for the Egyptian fan favourite.

