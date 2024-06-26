Highlights Fulham are preparing to be without Willian for the upcoming campaign after the Brazilian has prioritised seeking a fresh challenge away from Craven Cottage.

The winger has entered conversations with a number of suitors in the aftermath of making the decision to leave west London at the end of his current agreement.

Willian could head to Saudi Arabia or the United States when he officially becomes a free agent in the coming days.

Fulham star Willian is on course to leave Craven Cottage as a free agent in the coming days as he has opened discussions with a number of suitors after setting his sights on embarking on a fresh challenge ahead of the fast-approaching new campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having already suffered the significant blow of central defender Tosin Adarabioyo joining neighbours Chelsea after snubbing several contract offers to remain with the Cottagers, boss Marco Silva is set to see another key man head through the exit door before members of his squad return for pre-season.

The Portuguese tactician has been holding internal conversations with vice-chairman and sporting director Tony Khan after putting plans in place to improve his options but, after also seeing striker Aleksandar Mitrovic leave in a £46million switch to Al-Hilal less than 12 months ago, Fulham could be forced into a summer rebuild amid ongoing doubts over Joao Palhinha's future as well.

Willian Prioritising Summer Move Away From Craven Cottage

Brazilian has entered talks with numerous admirers

Willian has made his final appearance in a Fulham shirt after choosing to prioritise looking at other options instead of signing a one-year contract extension in his current surroundings, according to GMS sources, and it has led to him being in talks with multiple clubs over a summer switch.

The former Brazil international's £90,000-per-week deal is due to expire on June 30 and, having decided that his future lies away from west London, the Cottagers have been forced to come to terms with the fact that they will see him walk away without being able to secure a fee for his services.

Alex Iwobi has found the back of the net six times over the course of 33 appearances after joining Fulham from Premier League rivals Everton last year, and the Nigeria international is in line to profit from Willian's departure by making the left-wing position his own unless Silva dips into the market for a replacement.

Willian's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Alex Iwobi Willian Alex Iwobi Shot-creating actions 5.36 3.47 Key passes 2.52 1.65 Shots 2.17 1.55 Shots on target 0.78 0.58 Goals 0.21 0.12 Assists 0.20 0.16 Statistics correct as of 26/06/2024

GMS sources have been informed that the Cottagers still have a good relationship with the 35-year-old despite preparing to head through the exit door, and members of the hierarchy and coaching staff respect his decision to look for a move ahead of the new season getting underway.

Willian, who has been described as 'immense' by former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, is currently assessing his options and deciding where the perfect destination would be after a number of sides have been alerted to his availability as a free agent as preparations are made for the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Willian has scored 47 goals over the course of 317 appearances in the Premier League, chalking up a further 46 assists along the way

Saudi Pro League and MLS are Potential Destinations for Willian

Winger poised to head overseas after leaving Cottagers

GMS sources have learned that Willian is the subject of interest from the big-spending Saudi Pro League and the United States' Major League Soccer, meaning he could be in line to bring the curtain down on his English top flight career after also enjoying spells with Chelsea and Arsenal before heading to Fulham.

Although the winger could follow in the footsteps of Mitrovic by taking advantage of a lucrative contract proposal from the Middle East, Al-Shabab are not among his admirers despite coming close to sealing a switch to the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium-based outfit last year.

Willian agreed terms with the club less than 12 months ago and asked for permission to seal the move, but Fulham refused to sanction his departure as the pursuit came a matter of weeks after he had penned an extension to his agreement and they were still frosty in the aftermath of losing Mitrovic to a Saudi Arabian side.

The South American, who was recently ranked by GMS as one of the top 11 Premier League players entering the final stages of their contract, is no longer on Al-Shabab's radar due to his age and their decision to prioritise landing a striker ahead of Vitor Pereira's first full season at the helm.

