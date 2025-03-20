Fulham are expected to end concerns that Raul Jimenez could walk away from Craven Cottage as a free agent in the summer by triggering a 12-month extension option written into his current terms despite head coach Marco Silva being eager to secure another forward option, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Cottagers showed plenty of ambition ahead of the campaign getting underway, with Emile Smith Rowe becoming the most expensive acquisition in the west Londoners' history when he completed a switch worth up to £34million from Arsenal, and they have found themselves challenging for a European qualification spot.

Willian has given Silva an additional attacking option after sealing his return in February, thanks to penning a £50,000-per-week deal which will keep him in the capital until the end of the season, but Fulham have been looking to tie key men down to extended contracts as they prepare for their potential involvement in a continental competition next term.

Jimenez Ready to Have Deal Option Triggered

Mexico international poised to stay in current surroundings

Jimenez is on course to remain at Fulham heading into next season as his current employers are set to take advantage of a 12-month option to extend his deal, according to GMS sources, which will eliminate any lingering fears that he could embark on a fresh challenge in the coming months.

The striker has been able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors since the turn of the year, due to entering the final six months of terms which allow him to pocket £120,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, but the Cottagers are determined to keep him on board.

GMS sources have been informed that Jimenez's performances throughout the campaign have led to internal fears over his fitness being allayed and, as a result, it is expected that he will continue battling with Rodrigo Muniz to be Fulham's first-choice frontman during the 2025/26 campaign.

The 33-year-old Mexico international - who has been described as 'amazing' by teammate Adama Traore - is firmly in Silva's future plans after playing a crucial role in the Cottagers' fight to qualify for a European competition by featuring in every single Premier League encounter this term and being in prolific form.

Although Fulham are preparing to trigger the extension written into Jimenez's contract, GMS sources have learned that Brazilian centre forward Carlos Vinicius is in line to leave Craven Cottage as a free agent in the summer as the capital club are not keen to offer a route back into the side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raul Jimenez won three ground duels during Fulham's win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend

Silva Eager to be Backed with Summer Funds

Portuguese tactician wants fresh competition in final third of pitch

GMS sources have been told that Fulham need to satisfy Silva in the next transfer window to show they can match his ambitions and continue progressing after he has led them to the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they will face Crystal Palace later this month, and within touching distance of securing European qualification.

The Portuguese tactician was forced to contend with defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha being allowed to leave for £47.4million when Bayern Munich came calling less than 12 months ago, which enabled the Cottagers to have enough funds to splash the cash, and he wants to take his squad to the next level.

Silva is particularly keen to bring in another forward for additional competition, GMS sources understand, and he wants to be backed at a time when Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with attempting to lure him away from Fulham if they choose to sack Ange Postecoglou at the end of the season.

GMS sources recently revealed that the former Watford and Everton chief has been shortlisted by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy as a potential option to head into the north Londoners' dugout, but Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has been earmarked as the first-choice successor in the event of a change being made.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/03/2025

