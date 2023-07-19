Fulham, up until last season, had really established themselves as a yo-yo club, having been relegated from the Premier League three times in the space of just ten years. However, last term Marco Silva and his side bucked that trend by not just staying up, but finishing in the top half for the first time since 2012.

The West Londoners head into the new Premier League campaign brimming with optimism and with their brand-spanking new Riverside stand in full operation. With some of the most expensive season tickets in England's top flight, many a Cottager will be hoping their money is put to good use in the transfer market this summer to, at the very least, consolidate their league position next season.

Of course, as with both the summer and January transfer windows, outgoings are always a distinct possibility, and with that comes the welcoming of some departures, and the desperate staving-off of others as clubs flock to pinch your top players.

Following an impressive return to the top flight, the Whites are expected to face the onerous task of holding on to some of their talents, but who could be on their way out of Craven Cottage this summer?

Joao Palhinha

At 28 years old, and almost ten years in as a professional footballer, it was remarkable the Portuguese central defensive midfielder's footballing flair hadn't been apprehended by anyone outside the Portuguese footballing community.

Until Fulham came calling last summer, Palhinha was a relatively unknown commodity - fast-forward 12 months, and the feisty, fearless midfield warrior is one of the most in-demand names in the Premier League.

His debut season in English football saw him scoop Fulham's Player of the Season Award such was the majestic consistency of his displays. The most prolific tackler in the league, averaging 4.2 successful challenges per game, the aggressive ball-winner was pivotal in Fulham's top ten efforts during the 2022-23 season.

With West Ham looking to replace Declan Rice, Joao Palhinha has been linked with a move to East London, and it has been widely reported that Silva's side have already turned down a bid for him. Remaining firm over the next six weeks will be fundamental in their attempts at retaining him next season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

For a while, it appeared the big Serb was a player that was stuck in that awkward limbo between being too good for the Championship and not quite good enough for the Premier League along with players like Jordan Rhodes, Anthony Knockaert, Dwight Gayle, and Matej Vydra.

Oh, how wrong were we... after destroying the Championship record for the number of goals scored in a season with a ridiculous 43-goal return during Fulham's promotion-winning 2021-2022 season, Mitrovic went on to find the net on 15 occasions last season despite missing 14 games through a combination of suspension and injury.

It was recently announced that Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal were interested in poaching the Serbian international, with Sky Sports reporting that he has personally contacted Fulham owner, Tony Khan requesting that he accepts the offer.

Tom Cairney

Tom Cairney is one of the longest-serving players at Fulham, having been at the club since 2015 after joining from Blackburn.

Eight years later, the Scotland international has racked up 283 appearances for the club, chipping in with 75 G/A contributions as well as helping the club get back to the Premier League on three occasions.

Despite being called a "top quality" player by Marco Silva, Cairney had fallen out of favour at Fulham last season, and was reduced to predominantly cameo appearances.

With just a year left on his current deal, he has been tipped for a move away, and recently relegated Leicester City are interested in acquiring his services at the King Power as they look to bounce back at the first time of asking.

Amid a lack of starting opportunities presenting themselves, Cairney, who is now approaching the twilight of his career, may decide now is the time to leave the club he has given so much of his career to. Game time may be paramount to the player, whose retirement could just be a few years away.

Tosin Adarabioyo

After signing from Manchester City in 2020, centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has graced the pitch in a Fulham shirt 107 times, with 25 of those occasions being in the Premier League last season. The towering, 6'4 defender finished the 2022-23 campaign superbly, starting the final ten games of Fulham's season.

Now, with just a year outstanding on his contract at Craven Cottage, and no closer to finalising an extension, there have been murmurs of interest from elsewhere, specifically from Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham, as well as Julen Lopetegui's Wolves.

Journalist and transfer guru Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT exclusively "It depends on what his own ambitions are. Adarabioyo seems pretty adamant to be on his way out of Fulham at this stage."

Speaking on a move to Wolves, Jones said "One player that I’ve heard there is a bit of interest in is Tosin Adarabioyo at Fulham. Wolves actually first looked at him a couple of years ago, but the player is currently looking for a new club."

Jay Stansfield

The 20-year-old striker made an emotional return to his old stomping ground on a season-long loan deal at Exeter City last time out.

Stansfield was born and brought up in Devon and headed back down to the South West to link up with his father's former team. The emotional reunion was more poignant due to the fact his late dad had lost his life to cancer at the age of just 31 while still at the club. Son, Jay bowed out at St. James' Park with an emphatic hat-trick, a fitting tribute to his old man.

There's a year left on his deal in West London, with an option for a further year's extension. Fulham may consider sending the forward who recorded 16 G/A contributions last term back out on loan to a side higher up in the pyramid sources have reportedly told Football League World.