Fulham and Arsenal will battle this weekend in yet another pivotal game in this season’s Premier League.

The Cottagers have enjoyed a fantastic season to date, currently sitting in seventh position, a finish that would tie their best-ever league finish. It all feels a world away from their previous struggles following promotion. Marco Silva has steadied the ship and made his side one of the toughest to play against in the division.

Arsenal are, of course, also enjoying a brilliant season, leading the table, five points clear of defending champions Manchester City. The Gunners have responded in stunning fashion to a potentially devastating loss to their nearest challengers with four wins in a row. Both sides’ respective form sets us up for a cracker this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know as Fulham and Arsenal face off.

When do Fulham play Arsenal?

The match takes place on Sunday March 12th with a kick-off time of 2pm (UK time).

Where will Fulham vs Arsenal be played?

The match will be played at Craven Cottage, where Fulham have won six, drawn four and lost three of their 13 home league games this season.

Can you watch Fulham vs Arsenal on TV?

The match is live on two Sky Sports channels:

Sky Sports Main Event: Sky channel 401, Virgin channel 511, coverage starts at 2pm

Sky channel 401, Virgin channel 511, coverage starts at 2pm Sky Sports Premier League: Sky channel 402, Virgin channel 512, coverage starts at 1pm

Can you live stream Fulham vs Arsenal?

With the game on Sky, you can also watch it on Sky Go, which can be accessed through mobile, laptop or tablet.

Fulham vs Arsenal history

There is little rivalry to speak of despite both clubs being from London – Fulham being from the West and Arsenal the North might have something to do with it as might the Cottagers’ reputation as one of the more likeable clubs in English football.

Outside of games against one another, several players have played for both clubs in the Premier League era, as well as others before.

Since Fulham were first promoted to the Premier League in time for the 2001/2002 season, there have been 10 players to wear the colours of both. Junichi Inamato, Luis Boa Morte (who is now on Fulham’s coaching staff), Moritz Volz, Emmanuel Frimpong, Philippe Senderos, Thomas Esfield, Rui Fonte, Calum Chambers, and current Cottagers Bernd Leno and Willian make up this rogue crew.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Willian of Fulham applauds the fans as he is substituted off during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Chelsea FC at Craven Cottage on January 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Willian might have been one of the bigger flops in Arsenal’s recent history but he has become a key man for Fulham since arriving back in London last summer. Coincidentally, he made his Arsenal debut at Craven Cottage in August 2020, nabbing two assists in the process. It would be a classic twist of fate if he and Leno put a dent in his former side’s title charge on Sunday.

Overall Head to Head record

The clubs have met on a slightly lower than-expected 60 occasions to date. It does makes sense when you consider Fulham spending large chunks of their history outside of the top flight and Arsenal haven’t been relegated in over 100 years.

The Gunners hold the edge in a big way, with 40 wins to Fulham’s eight. The remaining 11 matches between the pair have ended in draws, via 11v11.

Last five meetings (all Premier League)

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal scores their sides second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

27th August, 2022: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham

Arsenal 2-1 Fulham 18th April, 2021: Arsenal 1-1 Fulham

Arsenal 1-1 Fulham 12th September, 2020: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal 1st January, 2019: Arsenal 4-1 Fulham

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham 7th October, 2018: Fulham 1-5 Arsenal

Form Guide – last five Premier League games

Arsenal: W-W-W-W-L - As mentioned, the Gunners have bounced back from that gutting 3-1 home loss to City with four straight wins, including two late winners against Bournemouth and Aston Villa. Easier wins came against Leicester (1-0) and Everton (4-0).

Fulham: L-D-W-W-D - Fulham have proved a tough nut to crack all season, and this is seen in their recent form with their only loss coming against fellow West London high-flyers Brentford last Monday night. Wins against Nottingham Forest and Brighton and draws with Chelsea and Wolves have kept them ticking along nicely.

Outside of the league, the Cottagers have also progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 19th.

Fulham vs Arsenal Team News

The Cottagers’ main absentee is arguably their player of the season, Palhinha, who’s serving the second of a two-game ban this weekend. Layvin Kurzawa, Neeskens Kebano and Tom Cairney remain on the sideline.

The Gunners continue to be without Gabriel Jesus and Mohammed Elneny, both of whom are out with knee injuries. The former appears likely to return soon, which is a huge boost to the Gunners’ title charge. Other than that, it’s a clean bill of health for Saturday’s game.

Via Premier Injuries

Predicted Lineups

Fulham Predicted Starting XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Willian, Pereria, Soloman; Mitrovic

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Prediction

Fulham 1-2 Arsenal: A tight game is to be expected but the absence of Palhinha should ensure The Gunners stretch their winning run to five games.