Aston Villa will return to Premier League action following the international break when they travel to London to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

Marco Silva's side have been in good form this season but suffered defeat in their last outing against reigning champions Manchester City in a close-fought 3-2 result, which saw them drop down to eighth in the table, while Aston Villa have been solid once again this season and come into this game following a 0-0 draw with Manchester United in their most recent game which sees them sit in fifth place in the table.

After a busy international break for both sides, the managers have got some decisions to make with their starting lineups and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Fulham Team News

Sasa Lukic doubtful

So far this season the Cottagers have done pretty well with injuries, but Silva is likely to be without three first-team players for this game. Carlos Vinicius and Jorge Cuenca missed the defeat to Man City and may not return in time, while Sasa Lukic suffered a shoulder injury on international duty and will be assessed.

Raul Jimenez and Andreas Pereira both played and scored in midweek for Mexico and Brazil respectively so their travel may have an effect on their availability, although both are key players and will no doubt be in the starting line up if there are no ill effects.

Fulham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Carlos Vinicius Calf October 2024 Jorge Cuenca Ankle October 2024 Sasa Lukic Shoulder November 2024 Timothy Castagne Unknown October 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Silva shared the latest update on the health of his squad.

"Andersen felt something, but not serious, he will be available to play. It was tough for Bassey and Iwobi when they came back. But they are available to play. Robinson played one half, and Raul played too. They are both ready. "Lukic is out. It was a mixed int' break. Players got minutes. Wilson, Raul, Pereira were all important. Lukic will be out and Castagne will be out too."

Fulham Predicted XI

Pereira to start in midfield

Fulham Predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Pereira; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez.

Fulham Predicted Substitutes: Benda (GK), King (DEF), Diop (DEF), Reed (MID), Wilson (MID), Cairney (MID), Nelson (FWD), Muniz (FWD), Sessegnon (FWD).

With Sasa Lukic potentially missing out due to injury, Sander Berge should keep his place in the starting lineup with talisman Pereira moving into a deeper role alongside him. That could open the door for Emile Smith Rowe to come back into the attack, where he can support the in-form Jimenez who will lead the line ahead of Rodrigo Muniz.

Aston Villa Team News

Konsa fit after hamstring injury

The international break may have come at the perfect time for Unai Emery's side as injuries began to build up.

Captain John McGinn, Amadou Onana, and Ezri Konsa all suffered hamstring injuries before the break but are all fit to feature, while Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings are available to make their first appearances of the season following ACL injuries. Jacob Ramsey is also set to be fit following a groin injury he picked up in the Champions League win over Bayern Munich.

Jaden Philogene was a doubt after picking up a knock while with the England Under-21's squad this week, but Emery expects him to be available.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Robin Olsen Unknown October 2024

Speaking ahead of the game in his pre-match press conference, Emery shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

“Kamara and Mings are available and will travel with us to Fulham. (John) McGinn is training normally and feeling good. (Ezri) Konsa as well. “I think it’s the first time, more or less, everyone is available to play. The only one who is not is Robin Olsen.”

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Watkins to start over Duran

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Ramsey, Tielemans, Onana, McGinn; Rogers, Watkins.

Aston Villa Predicted Substitutes: Gauci (GK), Mings (DEF), Maatsen (DEF), Nedeljkovic (DEF), Barkley (MID), Bailey (FWD), Philogene (FWD), Buendia (FWD), Duran (FWD).

With Konsa set to recover he should keep his place in the back four ahead of Diego Carlos. Amadou Onana and McGinn should also return and slot straight back into midfield, while Jacob Ramsey could be recalled into the side also.

Despite another goal on international duty, Jhon Duran is likely to find himself on the substitutes bench once more with Ollie Watkins to lead the line.